Are Direct Sellers The Original Influencers...?

MENAFN - 3BL) That was the topic on everyone's lips at the European Direct Selling Association's 9annual conference in March, in Brussels. For Mary Kay, the answer is yes! At the Seldia CEO panel titled,” Ewa Kudlinska-Pyrz , General Manager of Mary Kay for Poland and Lithuania explored alongside fellow executives the origins of direct selling, the influence and impact of social media on the business model, future growth, and most importantly, the social and economic influence of entrepreneurship on the lives of millions of independent entrepreneurs in Europe and globally.

Below, Ewa shares her thoughts on entrepreneurship, the role of social media in driving entrepreneurial growth, and the future of direct selling.

Q: How are social media and e-commerce reshaping the direct selling industry?



Do you know who the“primogenitor” or the“original creator” of social influence is? What if I told you that it is the iconic Mary Kay Ash, the founder of the beauty and entrepreneurship company, Mary Kay!

In her research, Professor Victoria Crittenden Professor of Marketing and Research Scholar at the prestigious Babson College in Massachusetts, found that Mary Kay Ash was an early influencer and one of the most influential female entrepreneurs in the USA. Mary Kay Ash's influence was her word. She accomplished this not by using her influence to sell products but by using her power as an influencer to help women achieve their own goals.

Since early days, the purpose of Direct selling has not changed. Social media brings wonderful new opportunities to expand the reach of our independent beauty consultants. It only changes HOW“she” engages and maximizes her impact. The rise of social media and e-commerce also bring growth perspectives to direct selling. According to research by the Business Research Company[1], the global direct selling market is projected to grow from $194.89 billion in 2024 to $208.46 billion in 2025, which is a 7% annual growth rate. Key drivers of this growth are the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution, the rise in the use of online tools, rising internet penetration, rapid growth in social media, and rising awareness regarding health and beauty.

Learn more about Victoria Crittenden's research paper titled“The Power Of Language To Influence People: Mary Kay Ash The Entrepreneur”

Q: How is Mary Kay blending e-commerce/ social media and direct selling effectively?



Combining social selling, e-commerce, and personalized customer service is the winning formula to attract the next generation of Independent Beauty Consultants as well as a new generation of consumers accustomed to the convenience and immediacy of online shopping.

The exciting news is that our Mary Kay business opportunity allows the blending of in-person and digital avenues to empower the beauty consultant to sell with confidence.

We want to make selling easy and delightful for our IBCs and our digital platforms enable seamless use of digital technology in day-to-day operations, including placing orders. Thanks to a variety of Mary Kay's tools, consumers can easily find our Independent Beauty Consultants wherever they are and shop with them online, in person, or through social media apps and channels.

Q: Tell us about the“Next Gen” Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants?



Our“next gen” Independent Beauty Consultants seek selling options that align with their lives and priorities. They are confident running their businesses online and in-person. They are seeking time flexibility and methods to earn additional income. They are passionate about beauty and well-being, and they want to make a positive impact in their communities.

Recent research shows that Gen Z (ages 18-26) and Younger Millennials (27-35) have a significant interest in direct selling. They have a positive perception, are comfortable learning about its opportunities,[2] and being part of a cause. As a global company, we know it's important to understand customer preferences and how they differ across the world. Consumers want authentic, ethical, socially responsible, environmentally conscious, and science-based effective products from brands who walk the walk, which is what we deliver.

Q: Your motto in this social day and age?



Our founder and trailblazer Mary Kay Ash said:“Nothing happens until someone sells something.“ Like never before, we now have boundless opportunities to reach costumers WHERE they are, no matter if it is somebody in your neighborhood or across the country!

About Ewa Kudlinska-Pyrz: In 2003, Ewa was instrumental in the launch of Mary Kay in Poland and later helped expand Mary Kay's presence to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. She especially takes pride in seeing women thrive in their businesses and become entrepreneurs. Ewa holds a Master's Degree in Engineering from Warsaw University of Technology. She is a recipient of several awards, including“The 50 Most Valuable Women in Poland” and“Pearls of Polish Business.” She has also been serving on the Board of Directors for the European Direct Selling Association (Seldia) since 2021 and is also serving as the Chair of the Polish Direct Selling Association (2025 – 2026).

Did you know?



Seldia , founded in 1968 to be the voice of the European direct selling sector, represents 25 national Direct Selling Associations (DSAs), 12 Companies (Corporations), 12 Service Providers, as well as 5.3 million independent entrepreneurs engaged in the sector.

Mary Kay is a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. Two years in a row, Mary Kay Inc. has been named the #1 Direct Selling brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World[3] by Euromonitor International.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal , find us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , or follow us on X .

# # #



[1] Source: Direct Selling Global Market Report 2025 , January 2025.

[2] Source: Direct Selling News –“Roadmap of the Future,” a May 2023 research study led by Bridgehead Collective with the goal of discovering America's perceptions of entrepreneurship, the gig economy, and direct selling.

[3]“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2024 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2023 data