Georgia-Pacific Funding Helps Build New Visitor Center At Historic Oakland Cemetery

ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 /3BL/ - In 2023, Georgia-Pacific donated $75,000 , along with various Georgia-Pacific building products such as ToughRockTM and DensGlassTM to Atlanta's Oakland Cemetery's Living History Capital Campaign. The campaign supported building The Oakland Cemetery Visitor Center , which officially opened in April 2025. The opening of the center marked the completion of a project that initially kicked off in 2007.

Oakland Cemetery is Atlanta's original cemetery and its oldest public green space. The center will greet the 125,000 visitors that come to the cemetery each year and create an ongoing source of research and revenue for the space to ensure its protection and upkeep for years to come.

Georgia-Pacific is committed to creating stronger communities. We invest in programs that provide affordable housing, youth enrichment, education and job training opportunities that help people thrive and contribute to society. We also invest in arts and culture programs that celebrate the history of the areas where we operate, and our employees work and live.

An active supporter of the Historic Oakland Foundation for years, Georgia-Pacific has also worked to help restore the Historic African American Burial Grounds and the Bell Tower .

Learn more about Georgia-Pacific's social stewardship .

