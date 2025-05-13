Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire With India, Vows Firm Response To Any Aggression

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistan reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with India, which was reached after four days of intense fighting last week. However, Pakistan pledged to respond firmly to any future aggression from New Delhi.



In a statement responding to remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, Islamabad strongly rejects the provocative statements made by Modi on Monday, emphasizing that, while international efforts for peace and regional stability continue, these statements represent a serious escalation.



The statement further stressed that Pakistan remains committed to the recent understanding on the ceasefire and is taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability, and reaffirmed that any future aggression will be met with full resolve.



The Pakistani military previously announced the deaths of 40 civilians and 11 soldiers in this escalation, while India reported the deaths of at least five soldiers and 16 civilians in the four-day conflict, which was agreed to end on Saturday under US pressure.



