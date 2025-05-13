QF's Siraj Launches Its First Illustrated Children's Book At DIBF In Collaboration With HBKU Press

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The edutainment series Siraj, one of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) initiatives, is launching its first illustrated children's book, titled Yassin's Kite, in collaboration with QF's publishing house, Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press), as part of the Doha International Book Fair ( DIBF).

This release marks a new milestone in the program's journey to provide Arabic-language educational content for children, aiming to simplify modern concepts and instill ethical and cultural values through an engaging approach that reflects the program's vision of combining learning with meaningful entertainment.

The book, 'Yassin's Kite' carries a heartfelt message of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, offering children a thoughtful and accessible entry point to understanding global issues around them. Through creative storytelling that considers their psychological and cognitive needs, the book aims to nurture humanitarian values and a strong sense of cultural identity.

The story, inspired by visual content previously presented by the 'Siraj' program, aligns with the program's expansion into the field of educational picture books, an approach that merges learning with entertainment and presents contemporary social themes in a language accessible to children.

Authored by Sheikha Al-Zeyara, Project Manager, Strategic Initiatives at QF's Pre-University Education, and a specialist in children's literature, she said:“Picture books are an effective tool for developing children's reading skills, but they go beyond that, they serve as a meaningful and simple way to convey ethical and humanitarian values.

“In Yassin's Kite, we aimed to highlight an important humanitarian issue - the Palestinian cause - in a manner that children can understand and connect with, without burdening them with difficult vocabulary or harsh imagery.

“We believe that children are capable of understanding complex issues when presented in an age-appropriate and educational manner,” She added,“This story was created as a tool to instill values such as solidarity, justice, and belonging from an early age.”

Al-Zeyara noted that the symbolic use of the paper kite, soaring freely, was intended to represent hope, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of justice in a way that resonates with children.

“This release also holds special significance for us, as it coincides with the State of Palestine being the Guest of Honor at this year's Doha International Book Fair.

This adds cultural and humanitarian depth to the story and reinforces its role as a bridge for engaging with the causes of our region through literature.

“It is important for all Arab children to see themselves, their identity, and their causes reflected in the books they read, and this is what we strive to achieve.”

As part of the Doha International Book Fair, Siraj and HBKU Press will host a book signing for Yassin's Kite with author Sheikha Al-Zeyara on Friday, May 16, from 4pm to 7pm at the HBKU Press booth (H3-43). The event will be followed by a reading of the book and a screening of the short film based on the story at the Children's Oasis stage.

Those wishing to obtain a copy of the book may do so by visiting HBKU Press booth during the fair.