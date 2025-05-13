Kenyan Court Orders Ex-Lawmaker Qadir's Extradition
KABUL (Pajhwok): A court in Nairobi, Kenya, has ordered the extradition of Abdul Zahir Qadir, the former deputy speaker of Afghanistan's Wolesi Jirga (lower house of parliament), to the United States.
However, his lawyer has requested a 14-day delay in carrying out the extradition.
According to Citizen Digital, the court determined that there were sufficient grounds to proceed with the extradition based on evidence submitted by the US government through the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Qadir was arrested nearly a month ago by Kenyan security forces at the request of the US. He faces charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
Two days ago, members of Qadir's family met with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who assured them that the Afghan government would closely follow up on the case.
Today, the BBC also reported that the Kenyan court has ruled in favor of extraditing Qadir to the US.
His lawyer, Omega Ochieng, said they will file an appeal and seek a court order to delay the extradition for an additional 14 days.
He has previously claimed that the charges against Qadir are politically motivated.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment