IPL, PSL Set To Resume On May 17

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL), which were postponed due to recent war between the two nations, are set to resume on May 17.

The leagues were suspended on May 8, following heightened tensions between the two South Asian nuclear-armed neighbours.

Dawn reported PSL matches would recommence on May 17, with the eight remaining fixtures scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The final of the short-format franchise tournament is due to take place on May 25. Teams are in contact with foreign players, encouraging their return for the remaining games.

In the event of foreign cricketers' inability to participate, Pakistani players would step in, the report added.

Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo reported the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the IPL would also resume on May 17.

All 17 remaining matches will be played across six venues in India – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which was cancelled midway after the first innings on 8 May, will now be replayed on May 24.

