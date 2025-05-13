119 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Return Home
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 119 more Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.
These individuals returned to the country on May 12, the ministry wrote on its X handle on Tuesday.
Citing Spin Boldak border officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote these individuals had spent two to five days in jails and had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.
After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transferred to their respective native areas, the ministry added.
On Saturday, about 122 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being sent to their country.
hz/ma
