Poverty On Display: Herat Man Sells Belongings To Feed Family

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A man with tired eyes and heavy silence amid a pile of children's clothes and used dishes stares into an unknown future in a corner of Kandahar Gate market in western Herat province. He is one of the thousands returnees who worked in Iran for years.

Juma Khan, 32, has eight children. Two years ago, he was a laborer in Iran, but now, with empty hands and a troubled heart, he spends his days selling household items in the market so that his children don't go hungry at night.

He moved from Jawand district of western Badghis province to Herat. He had worked in Iran for four years and returned with hope for future, but explained:“I thought I would save money, build a house, and... but now I sell my children's clothes to earn a living”.

“If job opportunities were available, youths would not have to endure the pain of migrating to Iran and Pakistan to find a living,” he continued, complaining about lack of jobs.

“We don't need charity, all we want is the opportunity to work”.

Juma Khan is not the only one who carries his bitter story with him. In the alleys of the Kandahar Gate market, some others have spread out their old clothes and few household items on the ground in search of a few morsels of bread.

Abdul Hai, an elderly man, has a bitter story. He supports his family of 11:“I was forced to sell my household items to treat my sick child.”

According to him, so far no group or institution has supported him, but government officials should provide financial support to poor people in addition to creating business opportunities.

This is the second time Abdul Hai has been forced to sell his household items, but explained, selling items is not the solution and cannot solve his life's problems, but will only add to his poverty.

These days, there are no shortages of scenes of selling items in market. The narratives of people reflect the bitter reality of unemployment, migration, and a life filled with difficulties.

Additionally, there are concerns about people's health. Some doctors say using used clothes and items, if not hygienically handled, may lead to the transmission of some communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Laiq Ahmad Ahmadi, a doctor, told Pajhwok Afghan News many people buy used goods and clothes due to poverty, but they are unaware of the harm they cause.

Doctors do not recommend people to use used items, especially clothes and utensils because these items can spread communicable and non-communicable diseases, he added.

According to Dr. Ahmadi, many diseases, including tuberculosis, pneumonia, measles, polio, and others are spread through the use of other people's utensils and clothing.

The economic problems of some families have increased with the increase of Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

On the other hand, officials are trying to provide people with job opportunities in the province.

Governor's spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Syedi expressed concern over this matter and explained local administration officials have provided jobs for a large number of people by launching development projects, including TAPI, the Herat-Khawaf railway, and the Pashdan water check dam, and efforts are underway to expand the scope of work and careers for youth.

According to officials of Refugee and Repatriation Department, more than 4,000 Afghan migrants are deported from Iran every day and return to the province through Islam Qala crossing.

