Afghan, Azerbaijan Officials Talk Transport Relations
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation in a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador in Kabul has discussed the development of transport relations and provision of transit facilities between the two countries.
On its X platform, MoTA wrote Acting Minister Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kabul, Ilham Muhammadov.
In this meeting, both sides talked the development of transport relations, the provision of transit facilities, the value of Lapis Lazuli route, and transportation through this corridor between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.
Currently, the opportunity has been created to transport Azerbaijani trade goods to regional countries through Afghanistan, and they could take advantage of this, Akhundzada explained.
