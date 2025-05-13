6 Suspects Arrested On Drugs Related Charges In Balkh, Uruzgan
MAZAR-I-SHARIF/TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Three individuals have been arrested on the charge of drug trafficking in northern Balkh province and a drug processing factory has been destroyed in central Uruzgan province, officials said on Tuesday.
Uruzgan Police spokesman Bilal Uruzgani told Pajhwok Afghan News Counter Narcotics Department personnel discovered a drug processing factory and seized about 3,861 kilograms of marijuana and destroyed a number of paraphernalia in Sari area of Chora district.
He said three suspects have also been detained in connection with this case.
Separately, police in Tirinkot city prevented the smuggling of 250 kilograms of marijuana and 60 liters of acid last night.
In a statement, Balkh police headquarter said three people have been arrested while trying to smuggle a large amount of narcotics to Uzbekistan in Kaldari district.
“The Balkh Counter-Narcotics Department personnel detained three smugglers who had loaded 17 kilograms of crystal from Kandahar into a Corolla vehicle and were trying to transport it to Uzbekistan, along with a handgun, in Kaldar district”.
Officials said the suspect have been handed over to judicial bodies.
