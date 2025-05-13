Clearpath CFO Advisory Expands Availability Of Bookkeeping Services Across New York Metro Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Brooklyn, NY – ClearPath CFO Advisory, a Brooklyn-based financial services firm, has announced the regional expansion of its professional bookkeeping services. Businesses in Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, Yonkers, and Westchester County will now have greater access to ClearPath's expertise in accurate, reliable financial recordkeeping. This expansion supports the rising demand among small and midsize enterprises for dependable back-office support in a more complex and fast-paced business environment.

Founded by former entrepreneurs who understand the real-world financial pressures of running a business, ClearPath CFO Advisory delivers bookkeeping that goes beyond compliance. The firm provides clarity, structure, and strategic insights that help business owners make informed financial decisions rooted in accurate data.

"Reliable bookkeeping isn't just about staying organized; it's the backbone of making confident financial decisions," said Lawson James, founder of ClearPath CFO Advisory. "When businesses can count on the integrity of their records, they gain back time, peace of mind, and the clarity needed to grow strategically."

The firm has observed a significant shift in how small businesses manage their finances, with many moving away from scattered systems toward streamlined, cloud-based processes. ClearPath CFO Advisory's services are built to support this shift by delivering accurate data, flexible financial visibility, and ongoing support tailored to evolving operational needs.

Entrepreneurial growth across industries like hospitality, construction, healthcare, and consulting has surged throughout Brooklyn and surrounding regions. These businesses often face constraints on time and resources, resulting in bookkeeping inconsistencies that can trigger cash flow issues, tax penalties, or missed growth opportunities. ClearPath CFO Advisory helps alleviate those pain points by offering flexible service levels tailored to the realities of each business, from transaction tracking to full-cycle financial management. The firm also provides regular account reconciliations and generates management reports that can be used by lenders, investors, or internal stakeholders. These services reduce administrative burden and improve transparency.

Each engagement includes day-to-day financial management designed to meet GAAP standards. Services cover transaction processing, invoicing, accounts payable and receivable, bank reconciliation, undeposited fund management, and the preparation of timely, unadjusted financial statements. All reporting is delivered through QuickBooks, providing clients with real-time financial visibility and full transparency.

Business owners across the region benefit from ClearPath CFO Advisory's ability to translate complex data into clear, actionable guidance. The firm reports that clients have saved an average of $7,500 annually and regained more than 10 hours per week by offloading bookkeeping tasks that previously consumed internal bandwidth.

Unlike many providers, ClearPath CFO Advisory was founded by professionals with firsthand experience running companies. This foundation shapes a pragmatic, results-driven approach. Rather than just recording numbers, the team interprets data in context, helping clients use their records as a roadmap to achieve financial goals.

Initially focused on Brooklyn, the firm has steadily expanded into Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island, and Westchester County. It is now actively onboarding clients in Northern New Jersey, including Jersey City, Hoboken, Fort Lee, and Hackensack. This expansion aligns with the firm's broader mission to bring high-level financial strategy, once reserved for large corporations, to smaller companies that want to professionalize their financial systems without adding full-time staff.

ClearPath CFO Advisory remains committed to long-term client relationships and continues to serve a growing list of businesses across sectors, including technology, marketing, healthcare, and legal services. The firm's client-first approach and relationship-driven model have helped build a reputation for responsive, reliable support.

Bookkeeping is more than just maintaining order. In fast-moving, creative markets like Brooklyn or established hubs like Westchester, accurate financial records are critical for securing funding, adjusting pricing, and planning for growth. ClearPath CFO Advisory understands that each business is different. Its services adapt to the client's current stage, whether they are early-growth startups or multi-location operations requiring department-level financial insights.

The company also emphasizes client education and empowerment. Business owners are provided with clear explanations and visibility into their numbers, helping them become more confident decision-makers. This guidance is especially useful for those navigating seasonal trends, shifting tax obligations, or early-stage financial management.

Clients working with ClearPath CFO Advisory also benefit from a dedicated team that offers ongoing communication and regular check-ins. This high-touch support model ensures nothing slips through the cracks and provides a consistent feedback loop, enabling the team to spot challenges before they become problems. Business owners can rely on strategic input from professionals who understand not only numbers but the realities of scaling and sustaining a growing enterprise.

As compliance requirements increase and business data plays a larger role in strategy, the value of clear, organized financial reporting continues to rise. ClearPath CFO Advisory's latest expansion reflects both its client-focused philosophy and the region's increasing demand for accessible, expert-led bookkeeping solutions.

The firm plans to continue evaluating the needs of small and mid-sized business owners throughout the metro area, expanding its range of services as needed to ensure each client remains financially equipped and operationally efficient at every stage of growth.





