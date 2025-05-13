TON Wallet Tonkeeper Launches Pro App On Iphone, Bringing Advanced Crypto To Mobile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonkeeper, the leading self-custodial wallet for The Open Network (TON), today announced the official launch of, bringing its professional-grade crypto experience to mobile for the first time.









Previously available only on desktop, Tonkeeper Pro was developed for high-frequency and high-volume users, including teams, investors, and businesses, who require precision, flexibility, and full operational control over their TON-based assets.

“Tonkeeper Pro on iPhone is a unique product in the entire crypto industry-a full-desktop, self-custody wallet packed with pro tools such as multi-signature wallets, folders, multi-send, and two-factor authentication, now available on iPhone. We optimized the design for quick, multi-modal navigation to make it as easy to use as on a desktop. Tonkeeper Pro is a dream app for every CFO, SRE, and crypto investor,” said Oleg Andreev, CEO of Tonkeeper.

Professional Features, Now on iPhone

With this release, the complete Tonkeeper Pro feature set is now accessible on iOS, without compromising the speed, structure, or security expected from professional tools.

- Multi‐wallet Management. Create individual wallets or group up to three“subwallets” under a single recovery phrase at no extra cost. Organize an unlimited number of wallets across multiple accounts.

- USDT (TRC‐20) Transfers. Send USDT on the TRON network without holding any TRX. Network fees are handled in advance by Tonkeeper Battery, which you can top up with TON, USDT on TON, or a bank card.

- On‐chain 2FA and Multisig. Protect your funds with Telegram‐powered on‐chain two‐factor authentication and import existing multi‐signature wallets.

- Pro‐only Upgrades. Upgrade at any time to unlock unlimited subwallets, create new multisign wallets, choose custom interface themes, and soon take advantage of batch“multi‐send” transactions.

One Wallet Available on Every Device

Tonkeeper Pro for iPhone is now available on the App Store with a three‐month free trial that you can activate directly in‐app. It runs on a unified platform across desktop, web, and mobile, ensuring consistent performance and a seamless user experience. Desktop users can even scan a QR code from their dashboard to sync and install the mobile version in seconds.

Teams, investors, and businesses can download Tonkeeper Pro and explore its advanced feature set at .

Tonkeeper Pro is available today on the App Store .

About Tonkeeper

Tonkeeper is the leading non-custodial wallet for the TON blockchain. The company has created innovations such as Tonkeeper Battery for handling token and NFT fees and TON Connect for secure connection to thousands of web3 apps. In addition, Tonkeeper also has the largest developer platform on TON, TON API used by over 80% of projects in the ecosystem.

About Tonkeeper Pro

Tonkeeper Pro is the extended version of Tonkeeper designed for advanced users from Web3 enthusiasts to DAOs and businesses who require a powerful and efficient solution for managing digital assets. Tonkeeper Pro wallet provides advanced functionality coupled with robust security for solo users and project teams. Tonkeeper Pro provides powerful features such as Multi-Send, Multisig Wallets, Multi-Accounts, Gasless Transactions & Tonkeeper Battery, and Ledger Support. Available on all major platforms – iPad, Linux, Web, and Desktop.

