Carahsoft Accelerates Public Sector Geospatial And Space Tech Innovations With Participation In Top Geospatial And Space Tech Events For Government In 2025 And Beyond

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced its 2025 Geospatial and Space Tech highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for this year and beyond, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the Public Sector.

This year, Carahsoft's Geospatial and Space Tech team has strengthened its partnership with the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) by hosting a GEOINT Sneak Peek series and a GEOINTeraction Tuesday event at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center. The team has also launched Geospatial Self-Guided Tours to showcase cutting-edge spatial technologies across GIS, remote sensing, 3D modeling and more. Additionally, Carahsoft has expanded its geospatial vendor portfolio by successfully onboarding 20 new technology partners in 2025 alone.

In 2025, the company achieved several notable milestones, including sponsorship and attendance at the Samsara Beyond 2024 Conference where they received the prestigious Samsara Rookie of the Year award. Building on this success, the team coordinated a multi-partner GIS SLG webinar series featuring industry leaders Bentley and Samsara, showcasing how Government agencies are implementing advanced geospatial technologies to optimize essential workflows.

In 2024, Carahsoft was recognized as one of only nine awardees in the U.S. Department of Transportation's initiative to strengthen GPS resilience, highlighting the company's pivotal role in delivering secure geospatial innovations for critical infrastructure.

“Carahsoft's Geospatial and Space Tech portfolios encompass a constantly expanding range of premium providers and solutions. These offerings provide agencies with access to critical insights and enhanced tools that drive service advancement, deliver real-time information and ensure operational consistency,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft.“We remain committed to working with our reseller and partner networks to expand our portfolio of sophisticated Geospatial and Space Tech solutions while fostering meaningful collaboration. Our comprehensive event schedule for 2025 and beyond underscores our dedication to supporting technological innovation and modernization throughout the Public Sector.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Geospatial and Space Tech Events in 2025 and Beyond

GEOINT Symposium

Date: Sunday, May 18 – Wednesday, May 21

Location: America's Center Convention Complex, St. Louis, MO

Details: Hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the 2025 GEOINT Symposium focuses on the theme“Building a Secure Tomorrow Together.” The annual event brings together industry leaders, Government officials and technology innovators to address current geopolitical challenges. Carahsoft will feature a pavilion with partner demos throughout the event and host a networking reception at The Post Building on Tuesday, May 20.

GeoGov Summit

Date: Monday, September 8 – Wednesday, September 10

Location: Hyatt Regency Dulles Airport Hotel, Herndon, VA

Details: The annual GeoGov Summit's theme is“Shaping the Future of Our National Geospatial Ecosystem,” focusing on Government transformation. Government leaders, industry experts and innovators will collaborate to improve national geospatial strategy and explore applications supporting decision-making, urban development, policy formulation and disaster response. Carahsoft will sponsor the 2025 GeoGov Summit and attend with its geospatial partners.

Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial North America (FOSS4G NA)

Date: Monday, November 3 – Wednesday, November 5

Location: Hyatt Regency, Reston, VA

Details: FOSS4G North America is the premier open geospatial technology and business conference bringing together technology industry leaders, end-users, academic professionals and decision-makers. Attendees will share expertise and drive innovation in open source geospatial software. Carahsoft is sponsoring the event, supporting the growth of open geospatial technologies.

CyberSat 2025

Date: Monday, November 17 – Thursday, November 20

Location: Reston, VA (Unclassified Program) & Chantilly, VA (Classified Program for Cleared Professionals)

Details: CyberSat 2025 unites Government, military satellite and cyber professionals for technical deep dives, case studies and reliable solutions that address cybersecurity threats and defenses affecting satellite and space industries. The event provides valuable insights on securing satellite networks, eliminating threats and increasing cyber resilience. Carahsoft will be exhibiting at this year's event with its geospatial, space, AI and cyber partners.

Geography 2050

Date: Thursday, November 20 – Friday, November 21

Location: Columbia University, New York City

Details: Hosted by the American Geographical Society's annual symposium in partnership with the Columbia Climate School, this symposium explores“The Future of GeoAI and the Planet.” The event examines how geospatial technologies integrated with AI (GeoAI) are enhancing the understanding of global issues. Carahsoft and its vendors will participate, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the geospatial community.

2026 Events:

Geo Week

Date: Monday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 18

Location: Denver, CO

Details: Bringing together geospatial, architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and technology professionals to explore the latest in Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), photogrammetry, remote sensing, reality capture and AI. The event will feature more than 200 speakers and across 50 sessions. Carahsoft will sponsor and exhibit alongside its geospatial partners and connect with attendees from across the industry.

SATELLITE 2026

Date: Monday, March 23 – Thursday, March 26

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: A key gathering for satellite, space and defense industries, SATELLITE 2026 will explore the latest advancements, challenges and trends shaping the field. The event features keynotes, panel discussions and networking opportunities with thought leaders. Carahsoft will sponsor and exhibit, showcasing its offerings for the satellite, space and defense sectors.

FedGeoDay

Date: TBD April 2026

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The premier event for open geospatial ecosystems within the U.S. Federal Government brings together program managers, technology leaders and industry partners and organizations. Carahsoft will sponsor FedGeoDay, reinforcing its commitment to advancing open geospatial technologies across the Public Sector. Stay tuned for updates on Carahsoft's 2026 presence.

Space Symposium

Date: Monday, April 13 – Thursday, April 16

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Details: The 41st Space Symposium will gather more than 10,000 space professionals and decision makers from the commercial, Government and military sectors to explore key issues, policy developments, emerging technologies and trends shaping the future of space. Featuring expert panels, keynote sessions and networking with leaders across the space community, this leading international gathering will drive the next chapter of space exploration and innovation.

Sea-Air-Space

Date: Sunday, April 19 – Wednesday, April 22

Location: National Harbor, MD

Details: The largest annual maritime exposition in North America, featuring more than 400 exhibitors, from startups to fortune 500 companies. Hosted by The League of the United States, the event showcases advancements in maritime technologies. Carahsoft will highlight its aerospace and maritime portfolio alongside its partner ecosystem in the Carahsoft Partner Pavilion.

Recent Past Events:

SOF Week 2025

Date: Monday, May 5 – Thursday, May 8

Location: Tampa, FL

Details: SOF Week brought together over 19,000 Special Operations Forces (SOF) professionals, industry leaders and Government stakeholders to explore advancements in SOF capabilities, tactics and technology. Carahsoft showcased solutions at their partner pavilion and hosted a networking reception. The event also featured the USSOCOM Annual Awards Ceremony, honoring outstanding contributions to the SOF community.

For more insights on Carahsoft's Geospatial and Space Tech initiatives and upcoming events, read our latest blog post:“The Top Geospatial and Space Tech Events for Government in 2025 and Beyond” or contact ... . For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading Geospatial and Space Tech technology partners events, visit the Geospatial solutions portfolio and the Space Tech solutions portfolio .

