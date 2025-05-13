BRS Plans Protests Across Telangana Against 'Corruption, Misrule'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has planned a series of mass agitations across Telangana against what it calls the“corrupt and deceptive” rule of the Congress government.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the party cadres to gear up for the state-wide agitations.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from the united Warangal district in Hyderabad, he accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's regime of dragging the state into chaos, deceit, and misrule.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, declared that the Warangal public meeting of BRS marked the beginning of the end for the Congress rule. He called upon party cadres to intensify their efforts and take the message of the Congress government's betrayal to every household in Telangana.

“The Revanth-led government is like a captain who only claims to sail till the stream is shallow-once deep waters arrive, their hollowness is exposed,” quipped KTR.

The BRS lambasted the Congress for failing to deliver on its promises, especially towards farmers and unemployed youth and farmers. He highlighted the increasing number of farmer suicides, the delays in Rythu Bharosa payments, the gross negligence in paddy procurement, and the lack of compensation for losses due to untimely rains. He said the BRS would soon launch statewide protests and mass outreach campaigns demanding justice for the distressed farming community.

“Congress is another name for betrayal. Their history is full of broken promises and scams. We will expose their true face to the people of Telangana,” he said, urging BRS leaders to mobilise grassroots campaigns, hold village-level meetings and build a strong agitation against the ruling dispensation.

KTR hailed the BRS silver Jubilee public meeting as one of the biggest in Telangana's political history, crediting its success to the tireless efforts of party workers and people's unwavering faith in the BRS.“The massive turnout at Elkathurthi reflects the strength of the BRS and the beginning of a political shift. The enthusiasm of our cadre and the support from the masses have reignited our collective will to fight,” KTR stated.

He also joined local leaders from Warangal for a meal, in a show of camaraderie and unity, and emphasised that BRS alone can ensure justice for Telangana and protect the interests of its people.