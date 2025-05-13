The Openssl Corporation And The Openssl Foundation Certify Results Of Technical Advisory Committee Elections

NEWARK, Del., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation certify results of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) elections. Members have been elected to advise on technical direction, architecture, and security priorities for the OpenSSL Library.

Newly Elected Members

The OpenSSL Corporation TAC Members



Academics – Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University)

Committers – Shane Lontis

Distributions – Dmitry Belyavskiy (Red Hat)

Individuals – Aditya Koranga

Large Businesses – Craig Lorentzen (Amazon) Small Businesses – Paul Yang (ToneFlow)

The OpenSSL Foundation TAC Members



Academics – Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University)

Committers – Dmitry Belyavskiy

Distributions – vacant

Individuals – Igor Ustinov

Large Businesses – Barry Fussell (Cisco) Small Businesses – Aditya Koranga (CORAN Labs)

Looking Ahead

The newly elected TAC members will begin their one year terms immediately. They will work closely with the Business Advisory Committees (BACs), the Board of Directors of the OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation, and the community to shape the OpenSSL Project's future.

For more details about the TACs members, the voting process, or the role of the Technical Advisory Committees, please visit the OpenSSL Communities website or contact us at [email protected] .

Contact:

OpenSSL Corporation

***@openssl

