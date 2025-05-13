Salesian Missions Welcomes Pope Leo XIV, First American-Born Pope

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian Missions , the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, joins the Salesian Congregation and Catholics around the globe to welcome the election of Pope Leo XIV - His Eminence, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost - as the 267th successor of St. Peter, to lead the Catholic Church and 1.4 billion faithful around the world.

"The election of Pope Leo XIV will bring a great sense of pride to our donors as well as a deeper sense of connection to him and the Church," said Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions.

Pope Leo XIV - elected the first ever American Catholic Pope - is lauded as a unifier and is expected to foster a more global church.

"More than ever, we need a strong moral voice to encourage open dialogue and inspire the global community and Christians worldwide to work for peace and justice," said Fr. Conway.

Pope Leo's extensive missionary work closely aligns with Salesian Missions in focusing on social issues like migration and poverty.

"As an Augustinian missionary for many years, Pope Leo XIV encountered people from diverse backgrounds and oftentimes in situations of extreme poverty," said Fr. Conway. "His missionary ministry made him much more aware of the plight of the poor and migrants. His choosing of the name Leo reflects the prior ministry of Pope Leo XIII who was instrumental in establishing the foundation of the Church's social teaching with a special emphasis on the poor and marginalized."

On behalf of the Salesian Congregation and the entire Salesian Family, the Rector Major Father Fabio Attard offered heartfelt greetings to the Holy Father at the start of his pontificate. In his message, the Rector Major assured the new Pope of the Salesian devotion and prayers, invoking the Holy Spirit to guide him with wisdom and strength so that his ministry may be a beacon of hope, unity, and peace for the Church and the world.

Fr. Conway said that he is excited and proud as both an American and as a member of a religious order about the election of Pope Leo XIV.

"He brings a diverse background of experiences that will greatly assist him in his ministry especially as a pastor. His selection reminds us that the presence of the Holy Spirit in the Church is still active and effective and that, when all is said and done, God is in charge. I take comfort in believing this," he said.

Salesian programs are operated by more than 30,000 Salesian missionaries in more than 130 countries around the globe. Salesian programs provide poor youth and their families access to education, workforce development, humanitarian relief, youth clubs, health services, feeding programs and more.

About Salesian Missions USA

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, N.Y., and is part of the Don Bosco Network - a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople - all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion. For more information, go to SalesianMissions.

