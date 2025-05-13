Atlantic American Corporation Reports First Quarter Results For 2025

The Company reported operating income (as defined below) of $0.3 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to operating loss of ($2.4) million in the three month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase in operating income was primarily due to an increase in premium revenue and favorable loss experience in the Company's life and health operations, as previously mentioned.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We are pleased to report strong quarterly results, highlighted by improved profitability and solid growth in insurance premiums. New business momentum within our life and health segments remains robust, reinforcing our confidence in the Company's long-term growth trajectory. While our property and casualty operations faced elevated losses this quarter, we expect recent rate adjustments to begin positively impacting results in the coming periods. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities and remain confident in our outlook for the remainder of 2025.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the“core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company's operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company's primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company's definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

