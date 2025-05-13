Bitlyft AIR Launches Seamless Graylog Integration To Supercharge Cloud Identity Security With True No-Code Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allows Security Team to Quickly Review and Inspect Event Definitions and Manage Automation Settings

ST. JOHN'S, Mich., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft , a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, announces the launch of a powerful new integration between BitLyft AIR® and Graylog , delivering unprecedented visibility and automated response capabilities within an existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) environment. Graylog is a powerful SIEM solution offering a robust log analytics platform that simplifies the collection, search, analysis, and alerting of all types of machine-generated data. The new Graylog Integration in BitLyft AIR introduces native Graylog Dashboards inside the platform, giving security teams instant access to real-time alert data, enabled and disabled event definitions, and the ability to take immediate action without leaving the BitLyft AIR platform.

“BitLyft AIR is built with a focused belief that automation should be accessible,” says Jason Miller, CEO and Founder of BitLyft.“Our Graylog integration is the next step in helping security teams eliminate alert fatigue and respond faster where it matters most: in their identity and collaboration platforms.”

Map, Monitor, Mitigate - All Without Code

Security practitioners can now map Graylog Event Definitions to BitLyft AIR's pre-built Automated Incident Response workflows. This enables instant containment and remediation of user compromises, business email compromises, and more the moment alerts trigger. Unlike traditional platforms that require a working knowledge of REST APIs or scripting, BitLyft AIR delivers a true no-code experience, empowering analysts of all skill levels to deploy effective responses across their environment in seconds.

Targeted Remediation for Where Attacks Begin with Users

BitLyft AIR offers a deep library of pre-built remediation actions and playbooks tailored specifically for the cloud and identity platforms most often targeted in modern attacks, including:



Microsoft 365

Google Workspace

Okta

Duo Security OneLogin



By focusing exclusively on the services that govern user access, email, and identity - the frontline of enterprise security - BitLyft AIR delivers maximum impact with minimal configuration.

No Developers Needed. No APIs to Learn. Just Secure Outcomes.

Where other incident response tools bog teams down with complex connectors and API calls, BitLyft AIR delivers an enterprise-ready experience that puts response automation directly into the hands of the SOC without any scripting or engineering overhead. With the new Graylog Integration, BitLyft AIR becomes an even more powerful force multiplier - closing the loop between detection and resolution in one streamlined platform.

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture's managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

Cell: (404) 421-8497

...