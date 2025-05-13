Exterior Painting Services Help Castle Rock Homeowners Boost Home Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Castle Rock, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Rock, Colorado -

Elk Horn Painting, trusted for its exceptional exterior painting services and commitment to quality craftsmanship, continues to raise the bar for professional exterior work in Castle Rock, CO, and neighboring communities. Known for long-lasting results and a customer-first approach, the company recently completed a brick painting project that left homeowner Tina Stroman more than impressed. Backed by a team of top-rated exterior painters , Elk Horn Painting brings expert attention to detail and reliability to every project.

"Elk Horn Painting delivered a WOW!" said Stroman. "We loved our exterior painting, and each person we worked with along the way was professional, helpful, and dedicated to making sure everything was to our satisfaction."







For Stroman's home in Parker, CO, the vision was to refresh a beautiful brick residence with a clean, cohesive look that matched her white siding. The project involved eliminating the previous light beige trim and bringing the entire exterior together in a modern farmhouse palette. Elk Horn Painting used Loxon XP primer to prepare the raw brick and finished with Sherwin-Williams Duration, considered by many as the best exterior house paint for durability and weather resistance.

Painting brick is no small decision. It requires the right preparation, the right products, and a level of care that only comes with experience. But in an area like Colorado-where sun, snow, wind, and hail often visit in the same week-choosing a high-performance exterior paint is essential. Flexible, weather-resistant paint is needed to expand and contract with Colorado's shifting conditions without cracking or peeling.

Elk Horn Painting, a locally owned and operated business, has built its reputation on understanding this balance between beauty and resilience. The company takes pride in the details, from surface prep to final touch-ups, treating every home with the same care and respect given to their own. That philosophy is rooted in the leadership of company founder Hunter Miller, who has spent years helping homeowners protect and personalize their properties throughout the Front Range.

"Painting a home's exterior isn't just about color-it's about making a lasting impression and protecting what matters," said Miller. "In Colorado's tough climate, we focus on both beauty and durability. With the right prep, products, and team, a home can be completely transformed."

The transformation of the Stroman residence is a perfect case study. The original brick now features a white finish that seamlessly blends with the existing siding, offering a modernized, harmonious look. This design choice also reflects a popular trend among homeowners seeking to achieve timeless curb appeal with subtle contrast and clean lines.

Exterior painting also represents a smart financial decision. Real estate studies show that a well-maintained, freshly painted exterior can increase a home's resale value by as much as 5%. In competitive markets like Castle Rock and Parker, a professionally painted home has the potential to stand out and attract serious buyer interest.

Beyond aesthetics and value, professional exterior painting plays a crucial role in long-term protection. Regular maintenance helps shield siding and trim from UV rays, moisture, and general wear. Delaying this upkeep can result in significant repair costs due to wood rot, surface cracking, or weather-related damage. Experts recommend repainting every 5–10 years, depending on surface materials and exposure levels. Stroman's decision to invest in brick painting now provides an added layer of protection that will serve the home for seasons to come.

"We appreciated the virtual design services that were provided to us," Stroman added. "We painted the brick on our house, so this was such a great resource! We recommend this company for all your painting needs. They are honest, transparent, and efficient. We will definitely use them for our next painting project."

Client experiences like Stroman's highlight what sets Elk Horn Painting apart-high-quality work backed by honest communication and a commitment to excellence. The company's painters arrive with more than just tools-they bring a plan, a process, and a strong respect for craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

The results speak for themselves. What was once a dated exterior is now a standout in the neighborhood-modern, clean, and reflective of the homeowner's vision and pride.

Elk Horn Painting continues to serve Castle Rock and surrounding areas with a full range of residential painting services, including exterior repaints, trim work, and color consultations. Whether the project involves wood siding, brick, stucco, or composite, the company's approach remains the same: prep with care, paint with purpose, and deliver results that last.

Elk Horn Painting provides expert service with a local touch to homeowners seeking to enhance curb appeal, preserve home value, and invest in long-term protection.

To learn more or request a free estimate, contact Elk Horn Painting at (720) 571-7277 or visit .

###

For more information about Elk Horn Painting, contact the company here:

Elk Horn Painting

Hunter Miller

...

380 Perry St Suite 250, Castle Rock, CO 80104

CONTACT: Hunter Miller