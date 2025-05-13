Global Intermittent Claudication Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Intermittent Claudication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does the Current Growth Trend Indicate About the Intermittent Claudication Market?

The intermittent claudication market size has grown strongly in recent years. The economic landscape of the market witnessed a significant upturn from $12.81 billion in 2024 to $13.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in peripheral artery disease, increase in awareness regarding vascular diseases, growth in geriatric population, increase in diagnosis rates, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Can We Expect Future Prosperity in the Market?

The intermittent claudication market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. The market is slated to escalate further to $17.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This robust growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising prevalence of obesity, a surge in cardiovascular diseases, escalating alcohol and tobacco consumption, and increased healthcare spending.

What are the Key Market Drivers?

The increasing cases of peripheral artery disease PAD are anticipated to fuel the growth of the intermittent claudication market in the forthcoming years. Peripheral artery disease, a circulatory condition, is characterized by narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow to limbs, resulting in pain, numbness, and complications. An emerging health concern, peripheral artery disease PAD induces intermittent claudication by reducing blood flow to leg muscles during exercise, leading to pain and cramping due to oxygen deprivation. For instance, in June 2023, according to the American Heart Association Journals, a US-based peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal, peripheral artery disease PAD affects 7-12 million in the U.S. and 200 million globally. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease PAD is driving the growth of the intermittent claudication market.

Who are the Key Players in this Market?

Major companies operating in the intermittent claudication market include Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Pipelinepharma, Pharmaoffer, Alkem Laboratories, LGM Pharma, Aastrid Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Enomark Pharma, Pharmacompass. These companies are investing in intensive research and development to bolster the market growth further.

What are the Emerging Trends Witnessed in the Market?

Major companies operating in the intermittent claudication market are focusing on advanced medication therapies, such as RIPK1 inhibitors, to enhance treatment outcomes for patients suffering from peripheral artery disease PAD with intermittent claudication. The goal is to improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and prevent disease progression. For instance, in August 2022, GenFleet, a China-based biotechnology company, received US Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for a Phase II clinical trial of GFH312, an innovative therapy for peripheral artery disease PAD with intermittent claudication IC. This RIPK1 inhibitor has shown promise in preclinical studies by curbing the inflammatory response in animal models.

What are the Key Segments of the Market?

The intermittent claudication market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Medication Therapies, Revascularization

2 By Route Of Administration: Parenteral Route, Oral Route, Other Routes Of Administration

3 By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other Applications

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By Medication Therapies: Antiplatelet Agents, Vasodilators, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors, Cilostazol, Pentoxifylline

2 By Revascularization: Angioplasty, Stenting, Bypass Surgery, Endarterectomy

What are the Regional Insights About the Market?

North America was the largest region in the intermittent claudication market in 2024. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The detailed regional insights presented in the report provide a diverse depiction of the market landscape across multiple geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies.

