Lead-based Pigments Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Lead-Based Pigments Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Lead-Based Pigments Market?

The lead-based pigments market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $5.32 billion in 2024 to $5.57 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising industrial and practical benefits, increasing popularity in fine art, rising industrialization and mass production, growing accessibility of raw materials, and increasing desire for vibrant and rich colors.

The lead-based pigments market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years, growing to $6.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for heritage restoration and conservation, growing demand for high-performance coatings, rising interest in sustainable and low-cost alternatives, increasing demand for anti-corrosive and protective coatings, and rising demand for high-performance pigments. Major trends in the forecast period include safe handling and removal techniques, advanced coating methods, microencapsulation of lead-based pigments, smart coatings incorporating lead-based pigments, and hybrid and composite pigment technologies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: sample?id=22032&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Lead-based Pigments Market?

One key catalyst for this expansion is the growth in industrial and infrastructure projects, which is expected to propel the market forward. Industrial and infrastructure projects involve the development of facilities and systems like factories, roads, and utilities to support industry and public services. Industrial and infrastructure projects are growing because of the increasing demand for urban development, advancements in construction technology that improve efficiency, and the push towards sustainability and green energy solutions.

Lead-based pigments are used in industrial projects for their durability, corrosion resistance, and vibrant colors, making them ideal for protective coatings, road markings, and high-temperature applications. For instance, in July 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, new infrastructure construction reached $46.2 billion £36.6 billion in 2023, reflecting a 10.8% increase from 2022, primarily driven by electricity and road construction, which together made up 62.5% of total new projects. Therefore, the growth in industrial and infrastructure projects is driving the growth of the lead-based pigments market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: report/lead-based-pigments-global-market-report

Who Are The Industry Stalwarts: Major Players in the Market?

Major companies operating in the lead-based pigments market include BASF SE, Sun Chemical Corporation, Venator Materials PLC, Shuangle Shares Co. Ltd., Hebei Jiacai Chemical Co. Ltd., Americhem Inc., Heubach GmbH, Hammond Group Inc., Gravita India Limited, Penglai Xinguang Pigment Chemical Co. Ltd., Ferro Corporation, Starsun Alloys Private Limited, Argus Metals Corp., Hangzhou Dimacolor Co. Ltd., Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Sennelier, Swastik Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Xinxiang Hailun Pigment Co. Ltd., Penox Group GmbH, Euchemy Industry Co. Ltd., Hermeta Chemicals & Co. KG.

What Are the Game-Changing Trends: Rising Innovations in the Market?

Major companies operating in the lead-based pigments market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as lead-safe paint LSP products, to meet stricter regulatory standards and address growing consumer demand for safer, environmentally friendly alternatives. Lead safe paint LSP products refer to paints certified to contain less than 90 parts per million ppm of total lead, ensuring compliance with the strictest global standards for safety and environmental protection.

For example, in March 2024, Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc., a Philippine-based company that offers a wide range of construction solutions, introduced its newly certified lead safe paint LSP products, including Alpha Chroma, Arkhon, Rain or Shine, and Welcoat. These paints meet the strict 90 parts per million ppm lead content limit, verified by SCS Global Services.

How Is the Global Lead-Based Pigments Market Segmented: In-depth Market Breakdown?

The lead-based pigments market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Lead Chromium Pigment, Lead Tetraoxide Red Lead, Lead Carbonate White Lead, Other Types

2 By Formulation Type: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Powder Coatings

3 By Application: Industrial, Construction, Other Applications

And within these main segments, we have further subsegments:

1 By Lead Chromium Pigment: Lead Chromate, Lead Molybdate Chromate, Chrome Yellow, Chrome Green

2 By Lead Tetraoxide Red Lead: Red Lead Pb3O4, Litharge PbO

3 By Lead Carbonate White Lead: Basic Lead Carbonate, White Lead LeadII Carbonate

4 By Other Types: Lead Sulfide Pigments, Lead Phosphate Pigments.

Where Is the Market Growing: Regional Insights Into the Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lead-based pigments market in 2024. The regions covered in the lead-based pigments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2025

report/synthetic-pigments-global-market-report

Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2025

report/inorganic-pigments-global-market-report

Paper Pigments Global Market Report 2025

report/paper-pigments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, we employ in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, equipping you with information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.