Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Trends 2025: Innovative Rnai Therapeutics Driving Advancements In The Market

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Bracing for a bullish trend, the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market size has grown robustly in recent years. It is projected to scale from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.50 billion in 2025, reflecting a hopeful compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This growth during the historical period can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of this disorder, a surge in research and development activities, an increasing number of cardiac amyloidosis cases, enhanced disease awareness, and blossoming healthcare infrastructure.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market?

The hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market size is predicted to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, set to swell to $2.14 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. The growth during the forecast period can primarily be attributed to a growing geriatric population, increased disposable incomes, rising incidence of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, burgeoning development of new drugs, and an upward trend in genetic testing. Major factors predicting a favorable forecast period include advanced treatment products, progress in diagnostic techniques, advancements in drug development, demand for effective therapies, and advancements in medical technology.

What Factors Are Fueling the Growth of the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market?

The growing geriatric population is anticipated to steer the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market growth in a positive direction. The geriatric population pertains to individuals aged 65 and older, often necessitating specialized healthcare and supports due to the ageing process. The geriatric populace is expanding due to the escalating life expectancy driven by advancements in healthcare and improving living conditions. Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis hATTR notably impacts the geriatric demographic by causing progressive neuropathy and cardiomyopathy, leading to increased morbidity in the ageing populace. For instance, in January 2024, according to the Population Reference Bureau, a US-based nonprofit organization, the US population aged 65 and older is predicted to escalate from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, indicating an impressive 47% increase. Therefore, the burgeoning geriatric population is fueling the growth of the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market.

Which Industry Players Are Dominating the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market?

Key players in the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market landscape include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Akcea Therapeutics, Prothena Corporation plc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., YoITech Therapeutics, Corino Therapeutics Inc., Attralus Inc., BSIM Therapeutics SA, Eidos Therapeutics, and Autotac Bio Inc.

Which Trending Developments Are Shaping the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market?

Major operators in the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market are capitalizing on developing innovative therapeutics, such as RNAi therapeutics, to target and reduce the production of transthyretin TTR protein. RNAi therapeutics represents a class of drugs that utilize RNA interference technology to silence specific genes, thereby curbing the production of disease-causing proteins. For instance, in October 2024, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical entity, submitted a supplemental new drug application sNDA to the US FDA for Vutrisiran AMVUTTRA as a treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. This submission emphasizes its innovative RNAi therapeutic approach, purposed to target and reduce transthyretin TTR protein, a pivotal contributor to disease progression. Vutrisiran's subcutaneous administration introduces a more convenient and patient-friendly dosing regimen compared to traditional intravenous treatments, positioning it as a potentially transformative option for individuals battling this severe condition.

How Is The Global Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Segmented?

The hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market, as detailed in this report, is segmented by:

1 Type: Oral, Subcutaneous Injection, Other Types

2 Drug Class: RNAi Agents Patisiran, Small Interfering RNAs siRNAs Vutrisiran

3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

4 Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Oral: Tafamidis, Diflunisal, Experimental Oral Therapies

2 By Subcutaneous Injection: Patisiran, Inotersen, Vutrisiran

3 By Other Types: Intravenous Therapies, Gene Silencing Therapies, CRISPR-Based Therapies

What Are The Regional Insights Into the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market?

North America was the largest region in the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions comprehensively covered in the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

