Mike Chavez Painting Brings Montgomery Village Back To Life-A Community Revival Two Years In The Making

Two years later, the iconic Santa Rosa shopping center stands as a symbol of what skilled local trades and community-rooted values can accomplish together.

- Mike Chavez, Founder and CEO of MCPSANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly two years since completion, the transformation of Montgomery Village-a mile-long open-air shopping center in Santa Rosa-continues to stand as a hallmark achievement for local business Mike Chavez Painting (MCP) . The project, which spanned 14 months and covered nearly every square foot of the iconic retail destination, showcased not just the company's technical capabilities, but its deep ties to the Sonoma County community.Completed in the fall of 2023, the Montgomery Village renovation was the largest project in MCP's history. It was also one of the most seamless, a testament to the structured processes, skilled team, and personal commitment that Mike Chavez and his company bring to every job. Now, nearly two years later, as vendors settle in and community events return in full force, the Montgomery Village transformation is proving to be more than just a paint job-it's a case study in community-forward projects done right.“This was the kind of project you dream about as a business owner-high visibility, high impact, and deeply personal,” said Mike Chavez, founder and CEO of MCP.“I walked through Montgomery Village every day in high school. To come back as the contractor trusted with its transformation was incredibly meaningful.”Beyond the scale of the work, the project was marked by an almost uncanny smoothness-something rare in commercial contracting. From coordinating with the ownership group to managing timelines across dozens of storefronts, the MCP team navigated every challenge with minimal disruption. The result: a rejuvenated space that continues to serve as a vibrant hub for local commerce and community gatherings.“What makes this project stand out isn't just the finish-it's the experience,” added Chavez.“The relationships we built, the trust we earned, and the pride our crew felt seeing it come together... this is the kind of work that elevates everyone involved.”As MCP reflects on this milestone, the company remains focused on what's next: continuing to raise the bar for craftsmanship in Sonoma County, mentoring the next generation of tradespeople, and giving back to the community that helped shape its journey. Montgomery Village may be complete-but its legacy lives on through the team that brought it to life.-30-About Mike Chavez PaintingFounded in Santa Rosa, Mike Chavez Painting is a values-based residential and commercial painting company serving Sonoma County and beyond. Built on the principles of integrity, craftsmanship, and community, MCP is an eight-time“Best Painting Company” winner in Sonoma County and a proud supporter of local nonprofit and volunteer initiatives. With every brushstroke, MCP aims to do more than beautify spaces-it strives to build trust, uplift neighborhoods, and leave a lasting impact on the places its team calls home.Media Contact:

