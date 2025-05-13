New Research Shows Students Want More AI Guidance From Faculty

Study from D2L and Online Learning Consortium shows higher education students use AI as an always-on study partner to support creativity and save time

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, alongside the Online Learning Consortium (OLC), has found that higher education students are supporting the charge in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, using it to help generate ideas, save time and deepen engagement with materials – and they want faculty to keep up.

Student Engagement and AI offers new research on AI usage in higher education, showing that students are learning how to apply AI to their studies independently, but they want more guidance from faculty on how they should do so. The survey also found that students can see AI as an always-on study partner and are turning to it for feedback, editing, and tutoring support when educators are unavailable, or if students are afraid to ask for help.

Students use AI to spark creativity in brainstorming, save time on repetitive tasks and as a tutor to produce practice questions, step-by-step explanations or feedback – but note it's not always a reliable resource for conducting research.

In its role as a study buddy or tutor, the research found that AI helps deepen emotional engagement with course materials , increasing interest, meaningfulness, and belonging.

Some students find AI encourages the development of new skills , while others see a risk of becoming over-reliant and losing creativity and critical thinking skills. Students expressed a desire for faculty to be more willing to integrate AI into learning and to have more reasonable policies around AI use as opposed to forbidding it.

"This new research helps show that students are unlocking the power of AI, and they want faculty and institutions to meet them where they are in their learning journey," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Chief Learning Officer at D2L. "The research also indicates that while students believe AI can help facilitate engagement in course materials, it can't replace the critical relationships between educators and students. This highlights the need for AI tools aligned with course material that can help boost engagement and facilitate important personal learning interactions."

Read more about the D2L and OLC research here.

"AI isn't going anywhere, and it's crucial to gain a better understanding of how students in higher education are using and perceiving these new technologies to support their studies," said Dr. Dylan Barth, Vice President of Innovation and Programs, Online Learning Consortium. "D2L is committed to transforming the way the world learns, and we're proud to work together to uncover how AI is shaping the future of higher education."

The D2L Academic Affairs team worked with researchers from OLC to survey 87 students, ranging from first-year undergraduate to doctoral students, and conducted 18 in-depth interviews. The OLC is a collaborative community of higher education leaders and innovators, dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage learners.

Watch the D2L webinar on the research findings here: What Students Are Saying About AI: New Insights on Engagement in Higher Ed .

