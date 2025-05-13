Careband Secures Patent For Edge-Computing Wearable Platform, Advancing Autonomous Health & Safety Insights Over Low-Power Networks

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareBand, a pioneer in context-aware health and safety wearables, today announced the award of U.S. Patent No. 12,290,339 "Edge Computing System with Low Power Wide Area Network Connectivity and Autonomous or Semi–Autonomous Machine Learning." The patent protects an end–to–end architecture in which edge processors, neural accelerators, and LPWAN radios turn raw sensor data into actionable insights-without relying on power–hungry cloud links.

"Edge AI and low–power networking are the heartbeat of tomorrow's ambient–intelligence infrastructure," said Adam Russek–Sobol, Founder & CEO of CareBand. "This patent secures the blueprint we've been perfecting since 2014: real–time location, environmental, activity, and physiological (LEAP) data processed right on the body, then delivered securely over LPWAN to keep people safe."

Why it matters now



Aging Population: More than 57 million people live with dementia worldwide + 10 million new cases each year.



Edge acceleration: Global edge–computing spend will climb from $60 billion in 2024 to $110 billion in 2029 as organizations push analytics closer to data sources for speed, privacy, and cost savings.

Battery squeeze: Cellular wearables drain power in days; CareBand's hybrid LPWAN design stretches life to months, making continuous monitoring practical in homes, factories, and field operations.

What the patent covers



Dual-chip system pairing an ML inference engine with a sub–GHz LPWAN microcontroller.



Event–driven logic that transmits only high–value events-falls, wander risk, hazardous gas spikes.



Multi-modal protocol radio stack compatible with LoRaWAN, NB–IoT, Sigfox, Amazon Sidewalk, and satellite LPWAN.

Domain-trained models for dementia care, lone–worker safety, and industrial hazard alerts.

Building a safer, smarter world

"This patent tackles two of today's toughest challenges," noted Sriraam Natarajan, professor of computer science and director, Center for Machine Learning at The University Texas at Dallas and a CareBand advisor. "First, it respects data sovereignty by keeping raw biometrics on the device. Second, it delivers insights through networks that cost pennies a year to operate-crucial for overstretched care teams and resource–constrained regions."

About CareBand

CareBand is a Chicago–based company dedicated to protecting people and assets through low–power wireless communication, edge computing, and intelligent sensing. From senior–living communities to construction sites and defense applications, CareBand solutions deliver real–time location, fall detection, environmental monitoring, and predictive health insights.

