VERB Publishes Management’S Prepared Remarks From Its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("VERB" or the "Company"), Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding with MARKET.live ; LyveCom ; VANITYPrescribed ; GoodGirlRx ; and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show , today filed its Form 10-Q reporting financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 and held an earnings conference call at 1 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Prepared remarks during the conference call of Rory J. Cutaia, the Company's Chairman & CEO, are provided below.

Management Prepared Remarks

VERB 2025 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 1 p.m. ET

Company Participant

Rory J. Cutaia, CEO

On our call today is Rory J. Cutaia, Verb's Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Rory:

Thank you moderator, and thanks to everyone for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 financial results and business update conference call.

So for those of you who have reviewed our 10-Q filed this morning or the summarized results in the press release we issued this morning – well – you already know – right – you know the Company is firing on all cylinders – I'm talking about a 12 cylinder finely tuned exotic sports roadster – yeah - we had a crazy good quarter. This is the VERB we've envisioned – this is the VERB we've manifested and this is the VERB we have worked so hard to deliver. And the best part – the really best part – is this is just the beginning.

I've got to hand it to my management team – they never stopped believing – through all the trials and tribulations – and we've had more than our share – they stuck it out with me - we drew strength from one another – and no matter what – we never gave up. I appreciate them all so very much – and our amazing Board of Directors - and now that we've begun to hit our stride – they're all feeling it – they know where we're taking this vehicle – and for those of you listening to this who have stuck it out with us and for those of you thinking about joining us – from here on out, it's going to be a fun ride.

We're cashed-up, zero debt – insanely under-valued - and each VERB division is performing very, very well.

I'm not going to take your time reading the 10-Q or reiterating everything we discussed about the Company just 6 weeks or so ago when we reported our 2024 results – but I will definitely enjoy sharing some of our team's accomplishments in the first 3 months of this year.

Let's start with revenue – but first let me provide some context:

In Q1 of 2024 we reported revenue of just $7,000; In Q4 of 2024 we reported revenue of $723,000 – definitely a great quarter and the first full quarter after we instituted a number of changes to our business model – and for the entirety of 2024 – we reported a total of $895,000.

But in Q1 of 2025 we reported $1.3 Million – that's 80% revenue growth over the prior quarter and approximately 46% growth over all 4 quarters of revenue of 2024 combined.

And while we were busy signing and launching a plethora of new clients, we identified what we believe is the hottest AI social commerce technology company in the market and negotiated the terms of an $8.5 Million cash and stock acquisition, signed a comprehensive term sheet, and then rapidly drove the deal to a closing – all while actively integrating their AI technology into our own platform.

We used about $4.2 Million in cash closing the acquisition - but I liked having a robust – zero debt - cashed-up balance sheet – so being an opportunist we identified a funding opportunity with extraordinary – shareholder friendly terms – negotiated it, documented it and closed it. A non-dilutive, non-convertible, non-voting, preferred stock deal with just a 9% annual dividend – and with that we added $5 Million back onto the balance sheet.

This deal is with a trusted financial partner with whom we've now done several very successful deals. I do feel sorry for other companies doing terrible – horrible financings – steep discounts to market price, pre-funded warrants, triple warrant coverage – decimating cap tables and rendering many of these companies unfinanceable going forward who ultimately get shorted into oblivion. You see it every day. Tough times for a lot of companies and I'm very grateful that we're in such a strong cash position and we've been able to maintain a super clean cap table – no warrant overhang and a very tight float and obviously not desperate to find a source of capital.

In fact, with our cash on hand, no debt, and growing revenue across all business units, we expect to be able fund operations easily into 2028 and beyond.

As to the growth behind we've signed many very high profile clients and continue to do so. I've been asked why we aren't announcing them – which we'd have to do multiple times a month – but the answer is most of these deals are where we're white labeling our platform for these well-known brands and our contract prohibits us from announcing the names. I wish I could – if I could, I doubt our stock would still be trading for 50% of our net cash – with zero value given for all our business units – it's crazy – just crazy.

I've also been asked why we don't see as many livestreams from as we used to and that's because our new technology allows us to stream directly from our clients' own websites and multicast their streams across multiple social media channels simultaneously. This is really the killer app, drawing so many more clients, because it allows these brands to own the customer relationship while still streaming over other social platforms. We're also seeing strong, strong growth in shoppable ads, among many other areas of our and now Lyvecom business units.

Our telehealth platforms, VanityPrescribed and GoodGirlRX continue to grow month over month adding recurring subscription-based revenue. And our Go Fund Yourself, crowd funding TV show is developing an almost cult-like following and more and more issuers are applying to be on the show, forcing us to become much more selective, and to accommodate the demand we're now shooting multiple episodes twice a month. Issuers pay to be on the show. We're about to launch Season 2 on Cheddar.

In closing, I refer you to our Form 10-Q filed today for greater details concerning our Q1 2025 financial results as well as the press release distributed today summarizing those results for additional information I've not covered in my conference call today.

So thank you for your interest in VERB and for taking the time to listen to our Q1 2025 financial results. I presume you can tell how excited we are about the business - really excited – and oh yes – I do indeed expect Q2 results to be even better than this Q1 - so stand by.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is transforming the landscape of social commerce, social telehealth and social crowdfunding with , LyveCom , VANITYPrescribed , GoodGirlRx , and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show . The Company operates multiple business units, each of which leverages the Company's social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.

together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator LyveCom, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing for high conversion video ads, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize the Company's proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.

GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive national TV show with back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show's panel of“Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.

and are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry's traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in the Los Angeles, California vicinity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“designed,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should” and other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding VERB's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations and the other risk factors and other cautionary statements included in VERB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, VERB undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, changed conditions or otherwise after the date of this press release.



