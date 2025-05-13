THE BUCCANEER WELCOMES NEW DIRECT FLIGHT ROUTE FROM CHICAGO TO ST. CROIX

New route joins a robust lineup of nonstop flights to St. Croix from major U.S. cities.

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Buccaneer Resort is pleased to share exciting news for travelers: starting December 6, 2025, American Airlines will introduce a new nonstop Saturday flight from Chicago to St. Croix. This convenient new route makes it easier than ever for Midwest travelers to escape to the sun-drenched shores of the U.S. Virgin Islands launch of this direct service is part of a broader effort to meet the growing demand for travel to St. Croix and provides yet another gateway to one of the Caribbean's most captivating destinations.This new route joins a robust lineup of nonstop flights to St. Croix from major U.S. cities. In addition to the Saturday service from Chicago, American Airlines continues to offer:.Two daily flights from Miami.Saturday service from Charlotte.Saturday service from Atlanta (ending August 30, 2025, and resuming November 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026)Other flight options include:.Spirit Airlines: nonstop flights on Mondays and Fridays from Fort Lauderdale.JetBlue Airways: daily nonstop service from San Juan, Puerto Rico.Silver Airways/Seaborne Airlines and Cape Air: daily regional connections from St. Thomas and San JuanTravelers are reminded that as of May 7, 2025, all U.S. passengers must present a REAL ID, Enhanced Driver's License or ID, or a valid passport for domestic air travel, including to the U.S. Virgin Islands.As one of the Caribbean's premier resorts, The Buccaneer combines luxury accommodation, rich history, and breathtaking scenery to create an unforgettable vacation experience. Whether you're flying in from Chicago or beyond, your island escape awaits.To learn more about flight options, travel requirements, or to start planning your stay, visit .###About The Buccaneer: Celebrating more than 75 years as a leading Caribbean beach and golf resort, The Buccaneer, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of“World's Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort features a three-hundred-and-forty-acre hideaway experience, three secluded beaches, three ocean inspired restaurants, a tennis club and an eighteen-hole golf course. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. 134 guestrooms and suites are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. All accommodations feature a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visitInstagram: @thebuccaneerstcroixFacebook: @thebuccaneerstcroixYouTube: @thebuccaneerstcroix

