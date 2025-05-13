GOV. BRIAN KEMP SIGNS INTO LAW FUND TO PRESERVE GEORGIA BATTLEFIELDS IN HONOR OF GRIDIRON LEGEND VINCE DOOLEY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Vincent was a true Renaissance man and patriot whose many interests and accomplishments enriched and served our country, our state, and our communities," said his wife of 62 years, Barbara Dooley. "At his core, he was an educator, and he would be deeply honored to know that this part of his legacy will lead to broader preservation of Georgia battlefields and provide more opportunities for Americans to learn and understand what happened there and why it still matters today."

The legislation was first introduced by Rep. Houston Gaines (120th Dist., Athens) and passed by the Georgia House of Representatives in March. In early April, championed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who served as co-captain of the 2002 SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs football team, and Sen. Bill Cowsert (46th Dist., Athens), it passed the Senate unanimously. Georgia has now joined Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi in establishing state-level grant programs for historic landscape preservation. Such a mechanism encourages further federal and private sector investment in Georgia's battlefields, which, in turn, has economic benefits via heritage tourism.

"Coach Vince Dooley transformed UGA athletics and inspired generations," said Lt. Gov. Jones. "Coach Dooley was a wonderful husband, father, mentor and public servant. He gave back to his community and his legacy continues to inspire others to do the same. It is fitting that we honor his legacy and passion for history with this dedication."

"Working alongside Coach Dooley on an issue about which he was so clearly passionate was an honor," said American Battlefield Trust president David Duncan. "Through the actions of Governor Kemp and the enthusiastic support of so many legislators, the tenacity and determination that he brought to the cause of preservation will persist."

Congressionally authorized studies have identified 34 significant battlefields in Georgia with thousands of vulnerable acres retaining enough historical integrity to make them worthy of preservation. The Trust has proactively identified new opportunities at Kettle Creek, a Revolutionary War battlefield recently named a National Park Service Affiliated Site, as well as Rocky Face Ridge, Kennesaw Mountain and Ringgold Gap, among others, that could swiftly benefit from the new program.

Read the full release at: Gov. Brian Kemp Signs Into Law Fund to Preserve Georgia Battlefields in Honor of Gridiron Legend Vince Dooley | American Battlefield Trust

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected nearly 60,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War, including 2,400 acres in Georgia. Learn more at .

Visual assets and b-roll available by emailing [email protected] .

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust