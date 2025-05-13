Talking Rain And The Jed Foundation Launch Workshop Curriculum Designed To Prevent Student-Athlete Suicide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESTON, Wash., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with its mission to support healthy communities and personal wellbeing, Talking Rain Beverage Company® , makers of the No. 1 sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice® , today announced the launch of a new workshop curriculum that was developed by its nonprofit partner, The Jed Foundation (JED).

JED is a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults nationwide, to help turn the tide on student-athlete suicides.

The new workshop curriculum,“Championing Mental Health: Winning Strategies for Supporting Student-Athletes,” was designed by mental health experts at JED with financial backing from Talking Rain and its brand, Sparkling Ice. It provides essential training and tools for college coaches and athletic directors to identify signs of mental distress among student-athletes, offer trauma-sensitive support, refer them to support when needed, care for their own well-being, and reduce risks for suicide – the second most common cause of death for college athletes, according to research led by the University of Washington.

Recognizing that student-athletes at community colleges and Division I universities alike need access to mental health resources, JED launched the workshop at schools of different sizes, locations and athletic conferences. Early participants include California State University Maritime Academy, Michigan Technological University, Saint Peter's University, Siena College, and Widener University -and more institutions are already scheduled to participate in upcoming training sessions.

“I had the privilege of attending one of the pilot workshops JED held for athletic directors and coaches this spring,” said Veronica Blankenship, chief people and communications officer at Talking Rain.“What impressed me the most was how open attendees were about their own mental struggles as athletes, and how much they empathized with what their student-athletes are going through. JED's work is at the forefront of this ongoing shift in addressing mental health concerns, and these colleges and universities are eager to learn how to best support their students. We're thrilled to be able to partner with JED on this life-saving initiative that furthers our commitment to sharing our success in support of healthy communities, greater inclusivity and personal wellbeing.”

Talking Rain's continued support has allowed JED to expand its programming to scale its response to urgent community needs and deliver this new training to additional colleges and universities that have asked to receive it.

With mental health challenges on the rise, schools that signed up for the workshop say they are excited to bring the training to their staff and coaches, enhancing their ability to identify concerns and giving them the confidence to assist student-athletes who may be struggling.

“This proactive approach not only fosters a healthier team environment and reduces stigma surrounding mental health, but it also empowers our leaders to play a vital role in the overall wellbeing and success of their athletes, extending beyond athletic performance,” said Katie Arcuri, director of athletics at Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ.

“Student-athlete mental health is as important as physical health in achieving top performance both on and off the field,” said Dr. Katie Hurley, senior director of clinical advising and community programs at JED.“The sheer number of schools that responded asking to take part in these workshops is a testament to the current gap in mental health support for student-athletes across the country. We are grateful to Talking Rain for their continued support of this program.”

If your college would like to learn more about this series of workshops, please complete the intake form on JED's website.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), AQA and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit .

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools, colleges, and school districts to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Connect with JED: Email | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Snapchat | YouTube

