Call To Activism Shares 2017 Trump Remarks On Qatar As Reports Of Jet Discussions Emerge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Call to Activism shares resurfaced 2017 video of Trump criticizing Qatar as reports circulate of possible $400 million gift from Qatari royal family.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call to Activism has posted on X a 2017 video of former President Donald Trump referring to Qatar as“a funder of terrorism at a very high level.” The video has reemerged as multiple news outlets report that Trump may be in discussions to receive a $400 million luxury aircraft from Qatar's royal family.Under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act, U.S. officials are prohibited from accepting excessive gifts from foreign governments without disclosure and, in some cases, must surrender such items. The video and recent reports have attracted attention across social media platforms.The video is available at:About Call to ActivismCall to Activism is a progressive media and advocacy organization that generates more than 4 billion views annually and engages nearly 5 million followers across X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok. Founded by attorney and digital strategist Joe Gallina , Call to Activism highlights key issues and promotes civic engagement through digital storytelling and grassroots action.

