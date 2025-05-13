ESS Launches The H.E.L.P.® Alert Network™ 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-Level Roadway Safety Intelligence System Connects Vehicles, Roadway Workers and Emergency Responders - In One Smart Network

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS), a leader in modernizing roadway safety with advance warning technologies, today announced the launch of the H.E.L.P.® Alert NetworkTM - a breakthrough in real-time hazard communication. This vertically integrated, collaborative alerting and communications network delivers life-saving alerts and enhanced situational awareness, dramatically improving safety for all road users by overcoming the limitations of outdated hazard lights and fragmented connected vehicle technologies.

“The H.E.L.P. Alert Network represents a groundbreaking leap forward in how we protect vulnerable vehicles and individuals on the road,” said Tim VanGoethem, ESS Chief Product Officer.“By empowering a broader community of vehicles and systems to communicate with each other in real time, we're working with our customers and network partners to deliver critical, life-saving awareness precisely where – and when – it's needed most.”

The H.E.L.P. Alert Network collects, algorithmically calculates and distributes critical hazard data from connected vehicles, roadway work zones, fleet platforms and emergency systems - then delivers trusted, relevant information to navigation apps and in-vehicle displays with exceptional speed and accuracy.

This system enables smarter decision-making across the entire roadway ecosystem , giving both human drivers and autonomous systems more time to react - and more accurate information to act on.

A Unified Network for Safer Roadways

The H.E.L.P. Alert Network includes three coordinated service pillars:



Notification Partner Network : Vehicles, devices, and platforms that detect and transmit critical hazard data, including disabled and vulnerable vehicles equipped with ESS' globally patented H.E.L.P.® Digital AlertsTM, work crew vehicles, commercial fleet vehicles, DOT and municipal infrastructure, emergency response vehicles, and wrong way drivers.

Protect Partner Network : Calculates and then distributes accurate, relevant and timely location of roadway hazards to mobile and embedded navigation platforms, in-dash displays, mobile devices, and autonomous vehicle systems as real-time alerts so that approaching drivers can safely avoid them. Response Partner Network : Shares incident and event information with Traffic Management Centers, 9-1-1 providers, public safety networks and incident response platforms to facilitate faster, more informed emergency response in situations where every second matters.



With its patented safety technologies now deployed in market, ESS is expanding H.E.L.P. and actively bidding projects with commercial fleets, Department of Transportation fleets, OEMs and beyond – advancing public safety and extending protection across America's roadways.

Innovation Where It Counts

ESS's H.E.L.P. safety features are redefining hazard communication for the modern roadway, replacing outdated systems that fail to keep pace with today's transportation systems.



H.E.L.P.® Lighting Alerts: High-visibility flash pattern dramatically increases visibility of stationary and vulnerable vehicles – proven to induce behavior change in oncoming drivers by prompting them to slow down and move over. H.E.L.P.® Digital Alerts : Disabled and vulnerable vehicle alerts that are delivered to oncoming motorists via mobile navigation applications and in-cabin displays to warn approaching drivers of potentials dangers ahead.

These connected vehicle features work together to enhance situational awareness, reduce collisions, and increase protection for not just drivers – but also passengers, pedestrians and roadside workers alike.

Advantages for OEMs, Fleets, Public Safety and Beyond

The H.E.L.P. Alert Network offers flexible deployment models tailored to the distinct needs of each customer segment ESS serves - including passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs, commercial fleets, emergency response teams, roadway work crews, and partners in connected infrastructure and communications.

With several leading automotive OEMs, commercial fleets and state DOT fleets already using ESS' safety features as well as a rapidly growing roster of network partners, the H.E.L.P. Alert Network is connecting people, vehicles and infrastructure to save lives.

About ESS

Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) is a certified minority-owned company revolutionizing roadway safety through its patented H.E.L.P.® technologies. ESS delivers advanced lighting and real-time digital alerts as advance warnings to protect vulnerable passenger and commercial vehicles, emergency responders, and roadway workers. With the launch of the H.E.L.P. Alert NetworkTM , ESS is building a globally connected roadway safety community that helps prevent crashes and save lives. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Craig Keller | ESS Communications | ... | 847-476-7543

