Live Fashion Hair Awards Makes Vegas Debut At Questex’S 2025 International Beauty Show Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FINALISTS OF LIVE025 AMERICAS EDITION ANNOUNCED NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Beauty Show Las Vegas (IBS Las Vegas ) is collaborating with global beauty brand Live Fashion Hair to premiere the 2025 Live Fashion Hair Awards | Americas Edition and Booksy x Live Fashion Awards at this year's event. The one-hundred and five finalists for this highly anticipated event have been announced. This year's ceremony will honor exceptional talent across multiple categories, with finalists demonstrating their remarkable artistry and technical excellence. Don't miss the chance to experience this unforgettable evening on Sunday, June 22nd which includes“red carpet” arrivals, a Pre-Awards Happy Hour, and the Awards Ceremony with a Live Experience by the five top finalists for Hairdresser of the Year. “Live Fashion Hair is more than just an award show-it's a global platform where the entire industry can showcase creativity and innovation,” said Byrd Mena, co-owner Live Fashion Hair Awards.“This year's finalists represent the tremendous passion and talent that exists in the industry today as well as a glimpse into the exciting future of our business. We can't wait to celebrate it all in Vegas.” Live Fashion Hair Awards 2025| Americas Edition

Commercial Female Hairdresser of the Year

Barber of the Year

Creative Colorist of the Year

Avant Garde Hairdresser of the Year

Editorial Hairdresser of the Year

Content Creator of the Year

Educator of the Year

Hairdresser of the Year



Check out the full list of Booksy X Live Fashion Awards 2025 Finalists and Categories here .

“In addition to the incredible Live Fashion Hair Awards, attendees can register for exclusive Master Classes designed to take them to new creative heights in the most sought-after grooming disciplines and led by internationally renowned industry heavy-hitters Byrd Mena and the Live Fashion Hair Team,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex's Wellness Group.

Live Fashion Hair will debut the following three Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas:

Gloss & Glamour: High-Fashion Techniques in Hair & Nail Design, Kristy Meakin, Celeste Marquez, William Carmago, Joel Torres, Brandi LaShay, Kimberly Ibbotson

Saturday, June 21, 1:30pm-2:45pm

Whether you're refining your eye for detail or mastering the secrets behind show-stopping finishes, this course Master Class offers the techniques and inspo to elevate your craft and carve your place in the world of fashion-forward beauty.

Precision Meets Expression: Elevated Men's Grooming for the Modern Artist, Chrystofer Benson, Hannah Benson, Carlos Pagan

Saturday, June 21, 3:15pm-4:30pm

Led by top-tier artists, this experience goes beyond the basics - teaching you how to craft editorial-worthy cuts, execute flawless fades, and incorporate color with purpose and style.

Innovating with Color: The Chemistry of Creative Finishes, Alfredo Lewis & Ashlee Norman

Sunday, June 22, 11:00am-1:00pm

This session, taught by powerhouses, Alfredo Lewis and Ashlee Norman, is designed for those who want to go beyond the basics and master the why behind the wow. Discover how color chemistry fuels bold customization, flawless tones, and those head-turning, high-gloss finishes.

LAS VEGAS INFO:

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

For more information and details for the Live Fashion Hair Awards , visit .

