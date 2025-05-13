Live Fashion Hair Awards Makes Vegas Debut At Questex’S 2025 International Beauty Show Las Vegas
Commercial Female Hairdresser of the Year
Barber of the Year
Creative Colorist of the Year
Avant Garde Hairdresser of the Year
Editorial Hairdresser of the Year
Content Creator of the Year
Educator of the Year
Hairdresser of the Year
Check out the full list of Booksy X Live Fashion Awards 2025 Finalists and Categories here .
“In addition to the incredible Live Fashion Hair Awards, attendees can register for exclusive Master Classes designed to take them to new creative heights in the most sought-after grooming disciplines and led by internationally renowned industry heavy-hitters Byrd Mena and the Live Fashion Hair Team,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex's Wellness Group.
Live Fashion Hair will debut the following three Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas:
Gloss & Glamour: High-Fashion Techniques in Hair & Nail Design, Kristy Meakin, Celeste Marquez, William Carmago, Joel Torres, Brandi LaShay, Kimberly Ibbotson
Saturday, June 21, 1:30pm-2:45pm
Whether you're refining your eye for detail or mastering the secrets behind show-stopping finishes, this course Master Class offers the techniques and inspo to elevate your craft and carve your place in the world of fashion-forward beauty.
Precision Meets Expression: Elevated Men's Grooming for the Modern Artist, Chrystofer Benson, Hannah Benson, Carlos Pagan
Saturday, June 21, 3:15pm-4:30pm
Led by top-tier artists, this experience goes beyond the basics - teaching you how to craft editorial-worthy cuts, execute flawless fades, and incorporate color with purpose and style.
Innovating with Color: The Chemistry of Creative Finishes, Alfredo Lewis & Ashlee Norman
Sunday, June 22, 11:00am-1:00pm
This session, taught by powerhouses, Alfredo Lewis and Ashlee Norman, is designed for those who want to go beyond the basics and master the why behind the wow. Discover how color chemistry fuels bold customization, flawless tones, and those head-turning, high-gloss finishes.
LAS VEGAS INFO:
For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.
About IBS Las Vegas
IBS Las Vegas is a trade show and conference for members of the professional beauty industry. The show is for beauty professionals only and is not open to the general public. The show's main objective is to educate, in effect opening new doors for beauty professionals. IBS is only open to licensed beauty professionals and currently enrolled cosmetology students and educators. For more information, visit .
About QUESTEX
Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
For more information and details for the Live Fashion Hair Awards , visit .
