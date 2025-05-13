Operation Sindoor: Digvijaya Singh Questions Trump's Intervention

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said on Tuesday that the unity against terrorism is due to which the Indian government and Indian Armed Forces gave a beffiting reply to Pakistan.

The Congress leader added that India's information system also gave accurate information, which helped the Indian Armed Forces to set their appropriate targets and achieved them successfully.

Praising the Indian government and the Armed Forces, Digvijaya Singh also said that through targeted attacks, India has destroyed terrorist camps and their training centres in Pakistan, and it was a courageous step.

"I am pleased to see that the entire country has united to raise its voice against terrorism, and with the support of the entire nation, the Indian government and the Indian Army have firmly confronted and fought back," Singh said while talking to IANS in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, he also raised question on US President Donald Trump's intervention between India and Pakistan and taking credit for the ceasefire.

Singh said that India's attack on Pakistan was against terrorism then why Donald Trump brought the issue of Kashmir in it?

"The Opposition's demand for a special session of the Parliament and the Indian government should answer about the intervention of Donald Trump," the Congress leader added.

In a powerful address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Operation Sindoor is India's new doctrine against terrorism.

The Prime Minister has also made it clear that India had temporarily suspended its retaliatory actions against Pakistan's terrorist and military installations, and the Indian government was closely monitoring Pakistan's actions.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi has sent a clear and resolute message to Pakistan, underscoring that India would continue to stand firm against terrorism and hold Pakistan accountable for its role in fostering terror across the borders.