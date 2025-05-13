Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Introduces Specialized Radiation Treatment For Early-Stage Breast Cancer In Ocala And The Villages

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FCS radiation oncologist Luis Carrascosa, MD said, "APBI is highly effective for treating small tumors that have not spread to the lymph nodes as well as to prevent the recurrence of cancer following surgery, such as lumpectomy or partial mastectomy, to preserve the breast."

Dr. Carrascosa notes that APBI, a non-invasive therapy, targets only the area where the original cancer was located, unlike standard treatments that target the whole breast and can result in unnecessary radiation to surrounding healthy tissue or organs.

"APBI therapy can be accomplished in as few as five treatments as compared to a standard course of treatment which can take three to six weeks to complete," said Dr. Carrascosa. "For added convenience, through our expanding use of contactless technologies, we offer patients the option for APBI to be delivered when positioned on their back or on their stomach and without the need for permanent tattoos or marks on their skin, traditionally used when positioning patients for treatment."

"The availability of this highly-sophisticated radiation therapy is consistent with our ongoing commitment to provide the Ocala community with access to the most advanced treatment innovations that increasingly enhance patient comfort and convenience, with shorter treatment schedules, improved outcomes and decreased cost," said FCS Director of Radiation Oncology Sachin Kamath, MD .

The state-of-the-art FCS Ocala Cancer Center and FCS Villages Cancer Center are the first and only comprehensive cancer centers in Marion and Sumter Counties, serving patients with a broad range of cancers, blood disorders and other diseases.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute