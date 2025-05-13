Panasonic Announces Two New Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras - LUMIX S1II And LUMIX S1IIE - And New LUMIX S 24-60Mm F2.8 Lens

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Meticulously crafted for professional photographers and videographers, the LUMIX S1II features a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS image sensor and is powered by an advanced-generation Venus Engine. This synergy enables faster readout speeds and processing, supporting high frame rate recording in formats such as 4K120p and 5.8K 60p. (*1) For superior dynamic range, the Dynamic Range Boost mode delivers up to 15 stops (*2) in V-Log at frame rates below 30p. Photographers can also take advantage of high-speed continuous shooting at up to 70 frames per second (*3) with SH / SH pre-burst shooting up to 1.5 seconds allowing the capture of even the most fleeting moments.

Elevating workflow efficiency, the LUMIX S1II enhances creative flexibility and streamlines content production. The highly-acclaimed Open Gate feature now supports additional formats beyond 6K30p–including 5.1K60p–unlocking even more options for creators. An upcoming firmware update will introduce multiple frame marker displays, providing further tools for precise and flexible framing.

The LUMIX S1IIE, joins the second-generation S1 series, maintaining the celebrated design and ergonomic excellence of the S1II and S1RII, offering potential for creative exploration. It is equipped with a 24.2MP sensor inspired by the characteristics of the LUMIX S5II, ensuring exceptional image quality tailored for diverse shooting conditions. Incorporating many of the standout features from the S1II, the S1IIE positions itself as a comprehensive tool for creative projects. Notably, it introduces a new Cinemascope video format (2.4:1), available in various frame rates without cropping, up to 60p. Panasonic anticipates the LUMIX S1IIE will become a preferred choice for those seeking upgrades in ergonomic design and refined engineering.

With the debut of the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE, Panasonic continues to empower creators within the S1 Series. Both new models are designed to support the pursuit of self-expression through elevated performance and versatility.

The LUMIX S1II and S1IIE camera will be available starting late June at valued channel partners.

LUMIX S1II Main Features

High framerate recording and wide dynamic range with a newly developed partially stacked sensor



Adopts a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame, partially stacked CMOS image sensor

Supports LUMIX's first 5.1K 60p high-speed recording option, along with other high-speed formats such as 4K 120p / 5.8K 60p for enhanced performance. (*1) (*4).

Offers LUMIX's first 15 stops of dynamic range video recording (*2) in V-Log at frame rates below 30p. (*4) High-speed continuous shooting, offering up to 70 fps (*3) with the electronic shutter "SH/SH PRE" mode, and an extended continuous shooting "H+ (High Speed Plus)" mode of approximately 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, allowing you to experience post view blackout-free shooting.

LUMIX S1IIE Main Features

Exceptional image quality tailored for diverse shooting conditions



Adopts 24.2MP sensor inspired by the performance characteristics of the LUMIX S5II

Supports 6K 30p (3:2) open gate video recording

Offers 14+ stops of dynamic range video recording in V-Log High-speed continuous shooting, offering burst shooting up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter "SH/SH PRE" mode, and an extended continuous shooting "H+ (High Speed Plus)" mode of approximately 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, allowing you to experience post view blackout-free shooting.

LUMIX S1II and S1IIE Common Features

Enhanced core performance that unlocks new creative possibilities



Redefined real-time recognition Phase Hybrid AF with improved eye and face detection and AI-driven tracking accuracy for people.

Addition of the new AF recognition for 'Urban Sports', accurately capturing dynamic movements like breakdancing, skateboarding, and parkour.

Enhanced 8.0-stop (*5) in-body image stabilization (B.I.S.) and newly developed cropless E.I.S. video distortion correction, which stabilizes without cropping the angle of view.

ARRI LogC3 (*6) (*7) available for the first time for S series by using DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (sold separately). (*4) Supports 5.8K 30p / C4K 60p Apple ProRes RAW HQ / ProRes RAW internal recording to a CFexpress Type B card.

Outstanding reliability and efficiency



High-resolution 5.76 million-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF) and a versatile 1.84 million-dot tilt and free-angle monitor and are equipped with a sturdy shutter mechanism rated for up to 400,000 cycles.

Operating efficiently at temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius.

Dual recording media options supporting SD and CFexpress Type B cards. Seamless integration with accessories such as the DMW-BG2 and DMW-XLR2.

Apps and software that seamlessly support workflow



Compatibility with Capture One, making it work seamlessly with professional studio photography's widely used editing software.

Compatibility with Frame, enabling smooth progression from shooting to editing, as well as cloud sharing and collaboration.

Supports LUMIX Lab, simplifying the transfer, editing, and color personalization of photos and videos for seamless smartphone integration and social media sharing.

Updated ver.1.5 supports the following feature:

HEIF file compatibility

Supports LUMIX Flow, which assists with storyboard creation, on-site checks during filming, and automatic data organization after shooting to support the video production workflow.

Updated ver.1.1 supports the following features:



Wireless connection



Additional assist features (Wave form monitor / Vectorscope / False color)

Mirroring monitor function Capable of setting distinct parameters for photography and videography and seamlessly transfer settings from one camera to another using an SD card, thus ensuring uniform settings across diverse camera models. (*8)

*1 Depending on the Rec Quality and Image Area of Video settings, the following crop zoom rates are used for recording:

When Image Area of Video is FULL: C4K video (120p/100p): Approx. 1.17x, 4K video (120p/100p): Approx. 1.24x.

*2 Dynamic Range Boost ON: 15 stops. Dynamic Range Boost OFF: 14+ stops.

*3 When set to Image Priority in SH Burst Shooting mode.

*4 As of May 2025, among Panasonic's digital cameras.

*5 Center: 8.0-stop; Periphery: 7.0-stop. Based on the CIPA 2024 standard [Yaw/Pitch/Roll direction: focusing distance f=60mm when S-R2060 is used. 5-axis.]

*6 Firmware update scheduled for 2025.

*7 ARRI LogC3 is a Log gamma developed by ARRI and used in ARRI digital cinema cameras. Please note: ALEXA 35 uses ARRI LogC4. On the LUMIX S1II, ARRI LogC3 can be used for 10bit recording in Creative Video mode.

*8 Compatible models as of May 2025: DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2. DC-S1M2ES

.Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

.Frame, the Frame logo, and Camera to Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries.

.Capture One is a registered trademark of Capture One A/S in the EU and other countries.

.ARRI is registered trademarks of Arnold & Richter Cine Technik GmbH & Co. Betriebs KG.

.Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

.All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

.Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Panasonic Introduces New Large-Aperture Standard Zoom Lens: LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460)

Panasonic is pleased to expand its LUMIX lens lineup, with the introduction of the LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460), a new large-aperture standard zoom lens bult according to the L-Mount system standard.

This new lens features a large F2.8 aperture throughout its versatile zoom range. Its unique compact and lightweight design enhances mobility, making it an ideal choice for dynamic landscape and architectural photography, at the 24mm wide-angle perspective, as well as for capturing beautifully bokeh-rich portraits at 60mm focal length. The Hybrid Zoom feature (*1), extends the zoom range up to 187mm (*2) for both photos and videos. The generous aperture of F2.8 provides high-resolution performance and exquisite bokeh across the zoom range, offering fast shutter speeds and minimizing subject blur even in low-light conditions.

Through a carefully optimized lens configuration and a minimized filter diameter, the new lens achieves compactness and a light weight of 544g, with a total length of approximately 99.9mm. It also incorporates a recently developed Dual Phase Linear Moto and advanced optical encoder, resulting in high-speed, high-precision AF performance. Versatility is further boosted by an equipped focus button on the lens barrel, facilitating intuitive shooting and allowing customization of preferred features assigned to the button. For the first time in the S series (*4), the LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 lens supports control ring assignment (*5). This added feature enables quick access to key settings such as aperture control and exposure compensation through the use of the focus ring as a customizable control ring.

Moreover, it has outstanding video production capabilities, including an advanced optical design and an optimized internal barrel structure that effectively suppress focus breathing. In high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control ensures smooth F-stop transitions, preventing abrupt exposure changes. With its wide starting angle at 24mm and broad feature set, it is also an excellent choice for video, offering phenomenal versatility in a single lens.

The LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460) Lens will be available starting late June at valued channel partners.

LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460) Main Features

1. A Maximum of F2.8 Large Aperture and High Image Quality Across the Entire Zoom Range



Covers focal lengths from wide-angle 24mm to standard 60mm, the lens is suited for various shooting scenarios.

Despite being a large aperture zoom lens, it maintains a compact and lightweight profile, weighing approximately 544g (*3). Capable of close-up photography with a minimum focusing distance of 19 cm (*6) and a maximum magnification of 0.3x. (*7)

2. Enhanced Operability to Expand Creative Potential



Features the first-ever (*4) focus ring control capability (*5) in the S series lenses.

Focus button on the lens barrel to assist intuitive shooting, allowing customization such as Hybrid Zoom (*1). Incorporates newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor and a new optical encoder for fast and highly accurate AF performance.

3. Optimal Video Functionality for Video Production



Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes caused by movements in the focus position.

In high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control enables smooth F-stop transitions, preventing sudden exposure changes. Enables changing focus positions while zooming during manual focus.

*1 This function combines optical zoom and crop zoom, allowing you to extend the telephoto range using only the zoom ring without changing the focal length at the wide-end.

*2 Compatible with the DC-S1M2, DC-S1M2ES, DC-S5M2X, DC-S5M2 and DC-S9. When using the DC-S1RM2, the maximum focal length is 252mm. The maximum focal length varies depending on the camera model.

*3 Lens hood, front cap, rear cap not included.

*4 Among interchangeable lenses for LUMIX full-frame mirrorless cameras.

*5 Compatible with DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2 and DC-S1M2ES. A firmware update is required for DC-S1RM2.

*6 At focal length 24-30mm

*7 At focal length 30mm

. L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

. Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

