AO Foundation Selects Trial Interactive To Digitize Clinical Trial Operations

NEW YORK and DAVOS, Switzerland, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences , a leading provider of content solutions and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that the AO Foundation selected its award-winning Trial Interactive platform, including eISF, Study Collaborate, and eTMF, to support the foundation's upcoming clinical trials.

Based in Davos, Switzerland, the AO Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on improving the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and trauma. By integrating Trial Interactive's eClinical solutions, the AO Foundation is taking a significant step toward supporting its project managers and data scientists with a fully digital and inspection-ready infrastructure.

"Our collaboration with the AO Foundation reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation," commented Michael Smyth, Division President of Trial Interactive. "By transitioning from legacy systems and paper-based processes to our robust and interoperable eClinical platform, the AO Foundation is well-positioned to achieve operational excellence and regulatory compliance."

"Trial Interactive's expertise is an excellent match to our engagement in clinical trials," remarked Dr. Katrin Simioni, Deputy Head of Clinical Operations at the AO Foundation. "Their platforms offer all features we need to improve our workflows, ensuring high-quality studies for our mission to improve patient treatment."

About the AO Foundation

The AO Foundation is a medically guided, not-for-profit organization, a global network of surgeons, and the world's leading education, innovation, and research organization specializing in the surgical treatment of trauma and musculoskeletal disorders.

Founded by a group of Swiss surgeons in 1958, the AO has established specialty areas for trauma, spine, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), veterinary (VET), and reconstructive surgery (Recon). The AO's clinical specialties continually redefine the state-of-the-art in their fields, maintaining activities in research, development, clinical investigation, innovation, and education.

Today, the AO fosters one of the most extensive global networks of over half a million health-care professionals. Each year we offer over 850 educational events around the world, supported by around 8,000 faculty and attended by over 70,000 participants. To date, the AO has trained more than one million course participants. We have over 20,000 surgeon members working in the fields of trauma, spine, CMF, VET, and Recon.

The AO has world-leading institutes in research and innovation, delivering value-added products and services to the AO's clinical specialties, its global network of surgeons and operating room personnel, and to its partners. They create new concepts for improved fracture care, deliver evidence-based decision-making, guarantee rigorous concept and product approval, and ensure the timely and comprehensive dissemination of knowledge and expertise. Innovation at the AO goes from bench to bedside, including basic research, product development, clinical validation, and valorization.

For more information, visit .

About Trial Interactive

Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR part 11-compliant, AI-powered platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and CTMS with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact [email protected] or +1 212.400.8848, or visit .

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 140 cities worldwide, TransPerfect Life Sciences is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at .

SOURCE TransPerfect

