Formalloy X5R DED System To Be Installed At Neighborhood 91

This system acquisition was made possible through the program managed by and funded by the through its program. The RME program has been established to derisk the adoption of advanced manufacturing to fulfil the needs of the DoD.

HAMR Industries will operate the X5R system to develop next-generation components designed for extreme environments, with a focus on propulsion, hypersonics , and to support the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) advanced manufacturing initiatives.

"The ability for the X5R to operate with multiple feedstocks, build meter sized components, and functional grade is a huge advantage," said Michael Schmitt, CEO of HAMR Industries . "We expect to utilize both wire and powder capabilities to balance economics with part size and complexity, while functional graded materials will be used for a variety of high-performance applications."

A standout feature of the X5R is its integrated robotic arm , which extends the system's build volume. Melanie Lang, CEO of FormAlloy , highlighted the innovation: "We saw the demand signal from industry for scalable DED. The development of this robotic arm enables a significant increase in build volume, meeting industry needs for larger and more complex components."

Jennifer Coyne, Director of Operations at The Barnes Global Advisors , emphasized the broader significance of the acquisition. "RME was established as a model to demonstrate how to structure a sustainable advanced manufacturing supply chain. The ability to integrate innovative equipment like the X5R provides immense value to moving this endeavor forward."

The installation at Neighborhood 91 reinforces the site's growing role as a hub for advanced manufacturing innovation and supply chain advancement in the United States. The X5R will be introduced later this year when the campus hosts its first Defense Day Open House.

