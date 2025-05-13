Vertical Construction Set To Begin At Ónix Delray Beach Near Bustling Atlantic Avenue

New Luxury Condominium to Include Twenty-Six High-End Residences and nearly 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Ground Floor Retail

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier real estate development group, 1112 Development, and Black Star Construction Group announced today that the Ónix Delray Beach, a new luxury condominium just three blocks from bustling Atlantic Avenue, has officially broken ground. The exclusive residences will offer twenty-six, spacious two- and three-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,400 to 2,000 square feet. The project will also include roughly 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. With prices starting at $1.549 million, the upscale condominiums are exclusively sold by Lauren Mathews and Claudia Fisher of Douglas Elliman.

"We're proud to offer something truly special at Ónix Delray Beach - residences with soaring 10-foot plus ceilings that elevate the entire living experience," said Mike Bokzam at 1112 Development. "This project is just steps from the heart of Atlantic Avenue, placing our homeowners in one of South Florida's most vibrant, walkable communities. With a neighboring property also underway, this pocket of Delray is rapidly transforming into a premier residential destination."

At Ónix Delray Beach, every residence is thoughtfully designed to combine modern elegance with effortless comfort. The twenty-six, two- and three-bedroom homes feature bright, airy layouts with glass balconies, walk-in closets, and sophisticated finishes, including natural wood flooring options and a crisp, coastal designer color scheme. The kitchens are a true centerpiece, offering high-end appliances, stylish flat-front cabinetry, EuroStone countertops, and waterfall islands. Spa-like bathrooms complete the home experience, with an Eden soaking tub and Porcelanosa large tile from floor to ceiling with a round LED-lighted mirror, a floating vanity and frameless shower. Each designer residence will also be pre-wired for smart home programming.

Beyond the residences, Ónix Delray Beach offers a collection of curated amenities designed to enrich daily living. Residents can unwind at the resort-style infinity pool and cabanas, enjoy outdoor seating areas with fire pits, or gather at the summer kitchen and club room with lounge seating, prep kitchen, and relaxation areas. A state-of-the-art fitness center overlooks the sparking resort-style pool, EV compatible charging stations, lush tropical landscaping, and private key fob entry provide convenience and ease. Ónix Delray Beach also offers private, personal storage, dedicated covered parking, and a thoughtful package delivery room, creating an unparalleled lifestyle in one of South Florida's most desirable locations.

"Ónix Delray Beach is a rare opportunity that sets a new benchmark for boutique luxury living in South Florida," said Lauren Mathews, Sales Director for Ónix Delray Beach. "It offers the ideal balance of coastal charm and urban sophistication."

"We're seeing strong demand from discerning buyers who want more than just a home-they want a refined lifestyle and long-term value," said Claudia Fisher, Sales Director for Ónix Delray Beach. "We're already 30% sold, with strong interest from both locals and out-of-state buyers-from the Northeast and West Coast-who are drawn to the boutique scale, resort-style amenities, and walkable location just off Atlantic Avenue."

For more information on Ónix Delray Beach, please visit .

SOURCE Douglas Elliman

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED