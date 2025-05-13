Santech Holdings Limited Files Its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Ltd. (“Santech” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEC) today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited combined financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on Santech's investor relations website at and on the SEC's website at . The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be sent to ... .

About Santech Holdings Limited

Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a technology-focused company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China and Hong Kong in wealth management, asset management and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has since exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services, and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology verticals, including and not limited to consumer technologies and enterprise technologies. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“expect,”“aim,”“believe,”“intend,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“is/are likely to,”“could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Santech Holdings Limited

Email: ...