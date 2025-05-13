Valerie Storm Announces The Release Of Fate Of The Storm

A quake splits the land - Demons march, drawn to their Lord - Velthas is calling

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- About the BookDemon Storm, Book EightYoung Adult FantasyPublisher: Shadow Spark PublishingThe shadows have retreated with Raven's downfall, but darkness still curls at the edges of the world. For a moment, though, Kari and Ari have a moment of peace. There is a glimmer of light that threatens to wash away the darkness as they finally bind their fates together in a formal ceremony.But Raven hasn't given up, and there's an older, crueler foe who hasn't forgotten Kari - the Lord of Demons, the very one who crafted the Catalyst which Raven sought to control, still trapped in an ancient Tree.Kari's moment of joy comes to a halt as the world shakes and Taris is ripped apart.Velthas has risen.About the AuthorValerie Storm was raised in Tucson, Arizona. Growing up, she fell in love with everything fantasy. When she wasn't playing video games, she was writing. By age ten, she began to write her own stories as a way to escape reality. When these stories became a full-length series, she considered the path to sharing with other children & children-at/heart looking for a place to call home.Visit The Author OnlineWebsite:Twitter:Goodreads:Available Now:

