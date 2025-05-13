AIIR Products Achieves AHRI Certification, Reaching The High Quality Bar For Energy Efficiency And Intelligent HVAC Design

Certification adds to AIIR's commitment to develop energy-efficient, reliable HVAC solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced that its flagship 8kBTU/hr (0.75T) unit has achieved certification from the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI). This recognition complements AIIR's commitment to energy efficiency, intelligent design, and performance transparency in next-generation HVAC systems.

AHRI Certified® is the trusted mark of performance for heating, air conditioning, water heating, and commercial refrigeration equipment. Products earning this AHRI certification are subject to rigorous, independent, annual evaluations to ensure they perform according to published claims. Certifying equipment and component functioning allows consumers to compare products based on independently verified performance ratings.

Engineered to achieve the peak energy efficiency, AIIR's 8k unit features built-in sensors and onboard machine learning capabilities. The unit's performance metrics, including a cooling capacity of 8,000 BTU/h and a heating capacity of 8,600 BTU/h at 47°F, have been independently verified through AHRI Certification and accessible in the AHRI Directory of Certified Product Performance . These energy efficiency achievements can not only reduce operating costs but carbon footprint as well, supporting AIIR's goals for sustainability and environmental responsibility. According to the AHRI testing, the AIIR system operates at 17 SEER2 and 8.0 HSPF2 efficiency, delivering up to a 30% energy savings through its variable-speed operation, as compared to conventional systems.

"Achieving AHRI Certification is not just an important milestone for AIIR, it's also evidence of our commitment to our customers to provide the best in performance and reliability," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "This recognition strengthens our clients' trust in us and validates our continued pursuit of HVAC innovation powered by AI."

The AHRI certification of AIIR's 8k unit is the latest achievement in the company's growing leadership in high-performance climate solutions. Designed and assembled in the USA, the 8k unit is the first in a planned lineup of scalable, intelligent HVAC systems, with expanded capacities and configurations currently in development.

About AIIR Products:

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information about AIIR, please visit aiirproducts

