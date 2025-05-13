Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Annual Federal And State Tax Authors Of The Year

ARLINGTON, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced its Author Awards for Federal and State Tax, which were presented following the ABA's Tax Section meeting in Washington, D.C. Michael Kliegman of Akin Gump received the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Federal Tax and Nancy Prosser of the Multistate Tax Commission Counsel received the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax (SALT).

Silverstein Award winner Michael Kliegman is Senior Counsel at Akin Gump. is the author of Portfolio 774: Single Entity Reorganizations: Recapitalizations and F Reorganizations, a key resource on tax reorganizations. Portfolio 774 provides a detailed analysis of the tax implications of recapitalizations and F reorganizations for corporations, shareholders, and security holders. It also covers mutual-to-stock conversions and §§305 and 306, making it an essential guide for professionals navigating corporate transactions. This recognition underscores Kliegman's significant contributions to tax law and his dedication to advancing knowledge in the field.

Nancy Prosser, recipient of the prestigious Latcham Award, is a seasoned expert in state and local tax law with over 30 years of experience. As the former General Counsel for the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC), Prosser played a pivotal role as the organization's lead spokesperson on critical legal matters impacting state revenue agencies. During her tenure, she spearheaded significant initiatives, including the development of uniform rules for the taxation of complex partnerships, the creation of guidelines for emerging issues such as the taxation of digital products, and the design of sourcing rules for income apportionment.

Prior to her time at the MTC, Prosser dedicated 16 years to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, culminating her tenure as the agency's General Counsel. Earlier in her career, she served as a Texas Assistant Attorney General and honed her legal expertise at the esteemed law firm Vinson & Elkins, L.L.P. Prosser's extensive contributions to the field of tax law have solidified her reputation as a trusted leader within the industry.

Brian Peabody of EY National Tax was named the Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year. Recognized for his authorship of Portfolio 756: Consolidated Returns – Computation of Tax Liability, Portfolio 755: Consolidated Returns – Investment in Subsidiaries, and Portfolio 754: Consolidated Returns – Elections and Filing, Peabody has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in the area of consolidated returns.

Peabody is the author of four portfolios, making him a leading voice on this increasingly relevant tax topic. His work continues to serve as a vital resource for tax professionals navigating the complexities of consolidated tax return regulations.

The Contributing Author of the Year Award was given to John Barlow, Ethan Kroll, Samuel Pollack Partners of Baker McKenzie. This recognition highlights their exceptional collaboration and expertise in producing timely and insightful articles for the Tax Management Journal. Their published works offer in-depth analysis of key topics, including FDII and GILTI deductions as well as the DCL/DPL rules, providing critical insights for taxpayers navigating Pillar Two obligations.

State Tax Portfolio Author of the Year awards were given to two authors, John Allan and Michael Wynne, for their work on Portfolio 1740-1st: State Tax and Escheat False Claims and Consumer Class Actions. This comprehensive resource tackles key issues in tax whistleblower cases and class action lawsuits, offering valuable guidance for taxpayers and advisors.

Allan and Wynne envisioned creating a single, authoritative guide to address the complex challenges taxpayers face with under- or over-collection of state taxes. With 80 years of combined tax expertise, they developed a practical portfolio filled with insights and best practices for companies handling state tax qui tam claims and class action lawsuits.

Both Allan and Wynne are partners at Jones Day, bringing extensive experience to their practice. Allan focuses on state and local tax issues across industries like manufacturing, financial services, and retail, while Wynne, a seasoned litigator, has successfully defended numerous qui tam cases in state and federal courts.

"We are thrilled to honor these authors for their exceptional contributions to federal and state tax," said Evan Croen, Head of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Their thought leadership, deep expertise, and dedication provide Bloomberg Tax customers with actionable insights and practical perspectives to successfully adapt to a continuously evolving landscape. We are proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate the significant impact their work has on the tax profession."

