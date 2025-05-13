INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Landstar System, Inc. - LSTR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Landstar System, Inc. (“Landstar” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LSTR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Landstar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it had“identified a significant supply chain fraud[,]” which“may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50.” Accordingly, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance.

On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $13.30 per share, or 8.75%, to close at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025.

Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report, as the Company had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud.

On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $4.92 per share, or 3.52%, to close at $135.00 per share on April 25, 2025.

