Elon’S Real OS: Wall Street Legend Says Dojo Is Becoming The World’S First Operating System For Reality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to AI analyst and former hedge fund strategist Enrique Abeyta, Elon Musk isn't building software. He's building an operating system for the real world - and its first deployment could begin as soon as June 1st.

That system is called Dojo : a machine-learning platform powered by Tesla's proprietary chip architecture and trained on 160 billion frames of video every day.

“This is not just an upgrade to Tesla's driving software,” Abeyta says.“It's a scalable, general-purpose brain for real-world autonomy - trained by reality, refined in real time.”

The First Fully Autonomous Deployment

On June 1st, Musk is expected to debut the Tesla Robotaxi : a vehicle with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no human inputs whatsoever.

The entire system - from visual processing to decision-making - is run by Dojo.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta explains.

“That means the interface... is gone. The operator is gone. The machine is in charge.”

Software That Sees, Thinks, and Reacts

Unlike traditional systems, Dojo is not rule-based. It learns from live data, not static code.

After being cut off from Nvidia's supply pipeline, Musk designed his own chip - now said to be six times more powerful than Nvidia's leading AI chip.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo... I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

Dojo's job is to build a machine intelligence that trains on everything it sees - not what it's told.

The Foundation for Autonomy Everywhere

Abeyta believes that once fully deployed, Dojo won't just operate vehicles - it will serve as the foundation for autonomous systems across every industry.

“Think robotics, drones, medical systems, military response units - anything that needs to see, adapt, and act instantly,” he says.

As Morgan Stanley analysts noted:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

A Platform Aligned With National Strategy

Abeyta points to growing support from Washington as a sign that Dojo is now more than a corporate project - it's part of a national AI infrastructure movement.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” Abeyta says.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

Musk's chip partner is reportedly“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager with over 25 years of experience tracking technological disruption and global systems evolution. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a forward-looking research platform focused on AI, automation, and the future of civilian infrastructure through machine intelligence.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: ...