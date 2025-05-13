CYBER RANGES At NATO Edge 24

NATO Edge is brought by NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency)

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NATO Edge fosters a collaborative environment where NATO and industry can work together to address current and future challenges, providing a platform for NATO to leverage the expertise and innovation from the private sector, so that industry can help shape NATO's future.

In Tampa, FL NATO explored current and future operational challenges driven by technological innovation, the cutting-edge technologies such as CYBER RANGES that will impact the future of the Alliance, and the strategic partnerships that will drive our collective security forward, making us more resilient.

NATO Edge is brought by NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), who are NATO's technology and cyber hub. NCIA are a team of over 3,000 civilian and military experts working together to connect all corners of NATO and maintain its edge.

NCIA enable NATO's mission by providing digital solutions and resilient communication and information services for seamless connectivity among Allied and Partner Nations.

CYBER RANGES are willing to contribute to NATO's Digital Transformation, collaborating in the delivery of next-gen cyber-range -powered, capability-building solutions and expertise – e.g., through the TRYZUB cyberdrill attack emulations in public-private partnership with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine or together with such industry solution partners as CounterCraft​​ – ultimately to enable the cyber preparedness of our Nations and Armed Forces for effective multi-domain operations and critical infrastructure protection.

