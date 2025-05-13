GXO Welcomes Five New Members To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the election of five new members to its Board of Directors at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The five new directors join four incumbent directors who were re-elected at the same meeting.

Brad Jacobs, GXO's chairman, said,“These leaders bring deep expertise in operational excellence and strategic growth across all aspects of the supply chain. They will add immediate value as GXO accelerates its path to becoming the world's leading logistics provider.”

Below are brief biographies of the newly elected directors. For more information about GXO's Board of Directors, visit .



Todd Cooper - Cooper is president of advanced technology solutions at Celestica, Inc. managing its aerospace and defense, capital equipment, healthtech, industrial, and smart energy businesses. He brings 25 years of experience in operations at global organizations. Prior to Celestica, Cooper was managing director of procurement and supply chain at KKR and vice president of aerospace global sourcing at Honeywell. He began his career at McKinsey & Company. Cooper will chair the Compensation Committee.

Julio Nemeth - Nemeth has four decades of experience in consumer goods and supply chain management. He served as chief product supply officer at Procter & Gamble and held numerous senior roles at P&G over the course of thirty years, including president, global business services; and senior vice president, product supply, global operations. Nemeth serves on the boards of WK Kellogg Co. and The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Nemeth will chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Torsten Pilz, Ph.D. - Dr. Pilz is group president of enterprise supply chain at the 3M Company. Previously, he was chief supply chain officer at Honeywell International, Inc. Pilz also served as vice president, operations and supply chain for SpaceX; vice president, worldwide operations at Amazon; and in several leadership roles at Henkel AG & Co. Pilz will chair the Operational Excellence Committee.

Laura Wilkin - Wilkin is the founder and chief executive officer of Excelerate Supply Chain Advisory Services and serves on the advisory board of Vorto, an AI-enabled transportation platform. Wilkin has 30 years of experience in global supply chain, operations, technology and industrial real estate. She has served as vice president, global supply chain and industrial real estate at Amazon, chief supply chain officer at Petco, and senior vice president, logistics at Walmart. Kyle Wismans - Wismans has served as chief financial officer of XPO, Inc. since 2023, after joining the company as global head of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) in 2019. Prior to XPO, he led global FP&A for Baker Hughes's oilfield services division and was chief financial officer for General Electric Company's pressure control business in oil and gas. Wismans will chair the Audit Committee.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

