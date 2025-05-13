Roc Nation & United Justice Coalition Announce Laura Coates, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Angela Rye, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, And More As Speakers For The Upcoming Justice Coalition Summit, Friday, May 30 At The Shed In NYC

Register HERE to Attend the Free Event Centered Around Criminal Justice Reform, Including Dynamic Panel Conversations, Opportunities to Take Positive Action, and More

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Justice Coalition (UJC) and Roc Nation announced additional speakers and panel discussions for the third UJC Summit , set to take place on May 30 at The Shed in New York City. This free, public event will convene over 30 leaders, advocates, and changemakers to engage in critical conversations about criminal justice reform.

New speaker additions to the current lineup include UJC Advisor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson , who will provide the invocation; IMPACT Strategies Principal and CEO Angela Rye ; CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates ; and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott ; Midwest Innocence Project Executive Director Tricia Rojo Bushnell ; Columbia Justice Lab Co-Director Vincent Schiraldi ; MJ Legal Founding Partner Marcy Croft ; Ujima Chief Legal & Program Officer Gretta Gordy-Gardner ; criminal defense attorney and former law school dean Andrea Lyon ; policy director and criminal justice advocate Alexandra Bailey ; justice advocate and survivor Lisa Moss ; CSG Justice Center Deputy Director Ernest Stevens ; Wayne State University professor and clinical psychologist Dr. Rheeda Walker; police expert witness Rich Rivera ; REFORM Alliance CEO Jessica Jackson ; justice reform advocate and author Kemba Smith Pradia , Mississippi State Penitentiary court advocate and Islamic chaplain Munajj Salahuddin ; and Mississippi Department of Correction regional superintendent Marcus McClure , and more.

Panel discussions will delve into critical issues across the justice system, including probation, prison, and parole reform; police corruption; the intersection of mental health and justice; the unique challenges faced by women in the criminal legal system; and the profound impact of systemic injustice on families. These conversations will provide attendees with firsthand insights, expert analysis, and pathways toward meaningful reform.

The families of Atatiana Jefferson, Botham Jean, and John Albers will also join the event to share their lived experiences and shed light on the enduring impact of losing their loved ones, their quest for justice, and how communities can work better together.

One of the panels, inspired by the Corruption Uncovered podcast, will highlight the deep-seated corruption within the Kansas City, Kansas police department under the late and former detective Roger Golubski. Several of the survivors of abuse and justice advocates featured in the podcast will share their stories, while the discussion explores how transparency is obstructed-and what pathways to justice remain-when accountability fails.

The newly added speakers come after UJC and Roc Nation previously announced the first wave of speakers earlier this year, which includes The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God , MSNBC host Ari Melber , and Innocence Project Co-Founder Barry Scheck.

The summit will also include a community exhibition space, where over 40 nonprofit and advocacy organizations from across the country will connect directly with attendees and showcase their work. Participating organizations include the American Probation and Parole Association, Center for Policing Equity, Children of Promise, Dream , National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Sheriff's Association, Rehabilitation Through The Arts, Right on Crime, Gathering for Justice, Ladies of Hope Ministries, Until Freedom, and many more.

Financial and in-kind supporters of this year's summit include the REFORM Alliance, NFL Inspire Change, SEIU, BLOCK, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Lyft, Hard Rock Times Square, NOBODY, Tidal, and NYC Tourism.

Following in the footsteps of prior years-which featured appearances by a slew of dynamic speakers including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich , Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin , CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change Dr. Bernice A. King , national civil rights attorney Ben Crump , and multi-platinum artist Yo Gotti -the 2025 UJC Summit will aim to deliver bold, honest dialogue and drive meaningful change in communities nationwide.

Photos from the past two UJC Summits can be found HERE .

The event will commence at 10 AM ET. For more information and to register, please visit .

About the United Justice Coalition

The United Justice Coalition (UJC) is a charitable organization that works across disciplines to raise awareness around key justice issues and the need for criminal justice reform. The group is made up of an esteemed array of expert advisors who come together to strategically share resources, information, and ideas to address challenges in our criminal legal system across America and to unify communities. The UJC is committed to amplifying critical issues, leveraging support for on-the-ground advocacy and justice organizations, and advancing justice through programs and events. For more information, please visit / .

