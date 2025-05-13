JLL Income Property Trust Declares 54Th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
M-I Share
A-I Share1
M Share2
A Share3
Q1 Quarterly Gross Dividend per Share
$0.1575
$0.1575
$0.1575
$0.1575
Less: Dealer Manager Fee per Share
-
($0.00859)
($0.00856)
($0.02435)
Q1 Quarterly Net Dividend per Share
$0.1575
$0.14891
$0.14894
$0.13315
NAV per Share as of March 31, 2025
$11.41
$11.43
$11.42
$11.40
Annualized Net Dividend Yield Based on
5.5 %
5.2 %
5.2 %
4.7 %
1.
A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class A-I stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.
2.
A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class M stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.
3.
A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.85% of NAV is allocated to Class A stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.
JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.
For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at .
About JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX ; ZIPTMX ; ZIPIAX ; ZIPIMX ) is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare, office and debt investments throughout the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit .
About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages $82.3 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q4 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.
Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.
Contacts:
Alissa Schachter
LaSalle Investment Management
Telephone: +1 312 228 2048
Email: [email protected]
Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Telephone: +1 646 722 6530
Email: [email protected]
