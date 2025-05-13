James Sports Group Celebrates Their First And 10 NIL Student-Athletes

James Sports Group marks their first month of operations by signing 10 elite college and high school student-athletes for NIL opportunities.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Sports Group LLC (JSG), one of the nation's premier NIL agencies, today celebrates the completion of JSG's first month of operations with a roster of ten top collegiate and high-school student-athletes for NIL opportunities. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to pioneer the NIL industry by empowering student-athletes to unlock their full brand potential.

"At James Sports Group, we're not just signing athletes; we're building futures by giving student-athletes the tools to turn their talent into lasting brands," said Malik "Fig" James, CEO and co-founder of JSG. "Our first signees represent the next generation of NIL success."

JSG is a one-of-a-kind NIL agency building on its founder's commitment to community and football. Since 2016, James has empowered Southern California's football community when he launched Premium Sports. For nearly a decade, Premium has helped send a number of athletes to the NFL.

JSG's other co-founder, Sam Yaffa, has a Wall Street background and is the chairman of The Yaffa Family Foundation, a non-profit corporation focused on the development of student-athletes and a significant contributor to programs and initiatives related to the growth and advancement of Southern California youth football.

Yaffa said, "What makes JSG different is the motivation behind our team. We care about the athlete's well-being beyond the dollar signs. Our involvement in the football community through opportunities such as NIL, allows us to take a holistic approach to ensure our athletes achieve their dreams beyond the game."

JSG's roster includes the following collegiate standouts for NIL opportunities: Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah (Washington), T.J. Harden (SMU), Justyn Martin (Maryland), Jamari Johnson (Oregon), Kenyon Agurs (Colorado State), and Clint Stephens (New Mexico State)

JSG also represents the following high school standouts for NIL opportunities: Elija Harmon (Inglewood), Andre "LO" Nickerson (Inglewood), Myels Smith (Inglewood), and Victor Santino (Bishop Montgomery).

For more information on JSG or to connect with their roster for NIL opportunities, please visit or email [email protected] . Follow JSG on X (@JSGNIL) and Instagram (@JamesSportsGroup) for updates.

ABOUT JAMES SPORTS GROUP

James Sports Group represents aspiring student-athletes in securing NIL opportunities that help those athletes realize their full potential beyond the playing field. For more information, please visit or email [email protected] .

SOURCE James Sports Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED