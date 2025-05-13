Saudi Arabia Commercial Real Estate Industry Report 2025: $70+ Bn Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saudi Arabia Commercial Real Estate Market, valued at USD 34.9 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 71.01 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.40%. Driven by Vision 2030, the growth is supported by government reforms and infrastructure investments. Key projects and urbanization trends fuel demand across major cities, despite challenges like construction costs.
The Saudi Arabia Commercial Real Estate Market was valued at USD 34.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 71.01 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.40%. This notable growth is largely fueled by the Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at reducing the nation's reliance on oil by diversifying its economy.
Government reforms, which include incentives for foreign investment, regulatory enhancements, and extensive infrastructure projects, have created an environment conducive to commercial real estate expansion. Major urban centers like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are seeing increased demand for office spaces, retail complexes, and industrial zones, driven by the development of key sectors such as tourism, finance, and technology.
Influential projects such as NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya are drawing international investors, reshaping the commercial real estate market. The surge of multinational corporations and start-ups has intensified the need for modern office facilities, co-working spaces, and mixed-use developments.
Key Market Drivers
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is a transformative plan to lessen oil dependency, underpinned by an investment of approximately USD 1.3 trillion in infrastructure. This includes a substantial expansion of residential, commercial, and hospitality offerings. Plans to introduce over one million residential units and an increase of retail and office space by 7 million square meters underpin a robust environment for real estate growth, attracting both domestic and foreign investors.
Key Market Challenges
Rising construction costs and supply chain disruptions pose significant challenges. Major projects like NEOM have intensified demand for materials and labor, contributing to cost inflation and budgeting difficulties. Global supply chain issues, driven by geopolitical tensions and volatile oil prices, have delayed material deliveries, extending project timelines and increasing expenses. Despite government efforts to localize production, balancing supply and demand remains crucial for sustained growth.
Key Market Trends
The commercial real estate sector is witnessing a shift towards mixed-use developments, blending residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment spaces. Urbanization and evolving consumer expectations drive this trend, with projects like the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh and The Avenues Mall in Khobar offering premium office spaces, luxury retail, and upscale living environments. These integrated communities align with Vision 2030's focus on smart cities and sustainable urban planning, incorporating green building standards and energy-efficient technologies.
Key Market Players
